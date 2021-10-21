Uncharted’s First Trailer Sees Tom Holland Hanging on for Dear Life

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg have been holding onto the Uncharted movie for years, In fact, it’s been so long that Wahlberg was holding precariously onto the edge of the cliff, having been cast as lead Nathan Drake — only to age out of that role into the role of Drake’s mentor Scully. Holland made his way to the cliff in 2017, only to find himself in mortal danger as well. But now that the first Uncharted movie trailer has arrived, what will they find? Treasure… or yet another deadly trap?

The Uncharted movie is a prequel to the video games, which is why the rough-and-ragged visage of the game’s Nathan Drake has been replaced by the eternally adorable babyface of 25-year-old Holland. However, one thing that clearly has been replaced is the constant mortal danger Drake finds himself in, whether it be ancient booby traps, collapsing bridges, or massive shadowy organisations determined to kill him by sending several thousand heavily armed goons after him, which inevitably means Drake ends up leading the bad guys to whatever treasure he wants to get before they do. I highly suspect young Nathan Drake to be any better about this.

Watch the official trailer for @UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. A note from @Naughty_Dog: https://t.co/rgUDuBX9qq pic.twitter.com/XTG2zEbdyX — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 21, 2021

For the record, it’s only taken a mere 13 years for Uncharted to finally get an official movie trailer. In 2008, producer Avi Avid had announced a movie adaptation of the first game, which only came out the previous year. While there have been eight more Uncharted video games released since then, the movie has gone through so many scripts and casts that it felt like it would never get out of movie development hell, even once Holland came on board. There’s still plenty of time for disaster to strike the project between now and February 18, 2022, when the movie ostensibly premieres.

