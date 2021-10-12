Twitter Now Lets You Kinda Block Followers

Twitter is rolling out a feature it says will allow everyone ‘manage’ their own followers list. The new feature lets you remove whoever you want – basically a way to kind-of block someone without blocking them. They’ll still know, however.

The blue bird site in September kicked off the rollout of the follower removal feature. On Tuesday, it expanded who can use the sort-of block feature. Now everyone can remove people they don’t want from their followers list.

rolling out to everyone on the web today???? https://t.co/Nqhhf2q2fo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 11, 2021

To remove a follower, go to your profile and click Followers, then click the three dot icon and select Remove this follower. Simples.

A follower you’ve removed can re-follow you, however.

So if you don’t want that account following you again, you can continue to boot them off your followers list until they get the hint, or, just block them.

If you don’t know how to block someone on Twitter, never fear.

To block from a tweet, click the three dot icon located at the top of a tweet from the account you wish to block. Click Block, then select Block to confirm.

To block from a Twitter profile, go to the profile page of the account you wish to block, click the three dot icon on their profile page. Select Block from the menu, then select Block to confirm. Voilà!

The move from Twitter is the latest in its push to give users more control.

Twitter last week announced it was testing a new feature that will warn users when they’re about to get involved in a conversation they might not want to.

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

Basically, the new feature (rolling out to some people now) places a banner above the convo that reads: ‘Heads up. Conversations like this can be intense’.

It also gives you a warning to ‘remember’ the human (read: don’t be an ass), along with a gentle reminder that diverse perspectives have value.

Go forth and kinda block those annoying Twitter followers.