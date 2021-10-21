Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up the best ones to get around below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the Lenovo Chromebook range is going for up to 26% off. They’re not the beefiest laptops, but if you’re after something light for straightforward work or browsing, you can’t go past these prices.

You can see your options below:

Who doesn’t love a good freebie? If you’ve been waiting for Google’s next addition to the Pixel family, now’s your chance to jump on a preorder.

The phone itself is pretty standard gear but features like Magic Eraser — which can remove unwanted photobombers from a picture — will likely sell it for you. You can see the full specs here.

In terms of plans, your entry point is around the $82 per month mark for 24 months. You can see all of the options right here.

And if you need a case for that shiny new phone, here are a couple of options for you.

ZUSLAB Slim Hybird Case for Pixel 6 2021 Shockproof Translucent Protective Cover – $16.95



Google Pixel 6 Case Carbon Design Model – $19.99

Cop an absolute bargain on Panasonic’s Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, available in both black and white for 61% off the original price of $349, making them $134.95.

They’ll deliver 20 hours of playback and offer a 15-minute quick charge feature, which will give you a tidy 1.5 hours of playback. They’re also voice assistant compatible and offer deep, immersive bass.

You can see a bunch more Panasonic deals here. We’ve highlighted two of the best below.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds for $295

If you’re looking for a great wireless headphone deal, you can now get the Bose QuietComfort earbuds for 26% off. This brings the price down to just $295 from $399.95.

We loved them and you can read our review right here.

Click here for the Bose QuietComfort deal.

$250 off an Alienware gaming monitor

Dell’s Alienware line is pretty well respected when it comes to gaming PC tech, but that prestige sometimes comes with a premium price tag. If you’re currently in the market for a new screen, you can grab this 25-inch monitor with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $499. This 25-inch Alienware monitor has native refresh rates of up to 240Hz, along with features like AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Click here for the deal.