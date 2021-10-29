The Witcher Season 2 Trailer Teases the End of Days

It’s more than just monster hunter training in store for Geralt of Rivia and Ciri in the sophomore season of Netflix’s Witcher adaptation. Turns out the whole world’s gone to hell around them, but, as Geralt is wont to do, his focus lies elsewhere: war is little for a Witcher to care about when there’s more literal monsters to fight.

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second series of The Witcher, building on the teases we saw from the streamer earlier this year at its own “WitcherCon” with Witcher video game series developer CD Projekt Red. The trailer focus not just on the young Ciri (Freya Allan) taking her first steps to becoming a monster-hunter herself, training at the legendary Witcher holdout of Kaer Morhen, but teases wider conflict across the Continent that threatens to engulf the world in a war between empires… and maybe even reunite Geralt (Henry Cavill) with the mysterious Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of monsters along the way, however. As well as a massive war of magic and mayhem that Yennefer and the rest of her surviving mage allies are caught up in, and the continued menace of the Nilfgaardian Empire nipping at the Continent’s collective heels, we get to see Geralt and Ciri battle some mean looking beasts, including a bark-tentacled creature that seemingly starts out disguised as a house before revealing its true, witchy (but not Witcher witchy) form for Ciri and Geralt to hack a way at. Hell of a training program young Ciri’s on, but at least it seems like she gets the hang of it pretty quickly — and as a new poster below shows, gets herself a new, much more combat-ready look to boot:

Image: Netflix

The Witcher returns to Netflix for season 2 on December 17.

