The Flash Movie Teases Our Entry Into the DC Multiverse

Barry Allen, the fastest fan of hot dogs alive, is about to race head-first into the most important question of DC’s upcoming movie multiverse: just how many Bat-Dads does one person need?

Dropping in at DC Fandome today, Ezra Miller (he never did speak about that incident by the way) offered a glimpse of what to expect from the long-in-the-making standalone Flash movie. The live-action film will crack open the DC multiverse so the publisher can loosely connect all of its films and TV projects without necessarily having to be beholden to single set versions of its characters — a move arguably nudged in The Flash TV show’s sneaky Miller cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Barry’s desire for mentorship, as he comes to understand his power and his role in the Justice League, sees him turn to Batman (Ben Affleck) for help. And also… Batman (returning icon Michael Keaton). Because why have one Dark Knight? Or even one Barry Allen?

While we’ve long known that the movie was set to bring together two iconic cinematic Batmen together, Miller and the rest of the crew are staying quiet on just what other multiversal shenanigans we can expect, but there have been rumours of visits to the classic Batcave (and Keaton’s old Batmobile), and of course, the arrival of Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El, Supergirl, before her own adventures in the DC multiverse. A lot of set up is resting on Barry’s shoulders, as is a slick new suit first teased earlier this year.

The Flash, written by Batgirl and Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson, also stars Ron Livingston as Barry’s father, Henry Allen (replacing Justice League’s Billy Crudup), Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Rudy Mancuso in an undisclosed role. It’s currently set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.