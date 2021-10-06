What You Need To Know About The Flash, The Next Big DC Movie

After years of delays and major stumbling blocks in the form of studio disputes, director exits and multiple script rewrites, The Flash movie is finally on track to release in 2022. The DCEU hasn’t had the best time lately, and DC fans are hopeful it’ll finally bring the excitement and fervour of the comics to the big screen. In addition to Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, there’s a bunch of big names on board, and they’re just part of the reason why everyone’s finally excited to talk about the next big DC movie.

Here’s everything we know about The Flash so far, including when it’ll release in Australia.

DC’s The Flash: Release Date

The Flash is currently set to release on November 3, 2022 in Australia.

Stay tuned for any updates, as with every other movie on the current release schedule.

The Flash: Cast

The Flash will be led by Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, and he’s bringing a few friends along for the ride with the help of director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson.

Newcomer Sasha Calle will be playing iconic hero Supergirl in the film, Michael Keaton is making a wild return as Batman and Ben Affleck will be on board also playing Batman. (More on this shortly.)

They’ll be joined by Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso and Luke Brandon Field have also been reportedly cast in undisclosed roles.

So, what’s the story?

It’s surprising how little we know about The Flash and where it’ll take our titular hero. When it was announced, many assumed it would be an origin story of a sort, but appearances in Batman v Superman and Justice League have already established the DCEU’s Barry Allen as a hero.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow Barry Allen (aka The Flash) as he uses time travel in an attempt to save his parents from being murdered in the past. No further details are available, and it’s unclear where those pesky ‘multiverse’ rumours come from — but it’s easy to make assumptions, given that description.

After all, nothing is ever simple when it comes to time travel.

Is The Flash a multiverse movie?

Multiverse movies are in this year, and The Flash is no exception.

Following hot on the heels of The Arrowverse, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it appears The Flash will feature its very own DC multiverse, likely stemming from Barry Allen’s meddling with time.

So far, we don’t know much about how this multiverse will play out, but given we already have confirmed appearances from two different versions of Batman (Affleck, Keaton) and an appearance from Supergirl, it’s likely we’ll see some wild alternate universes packed into The Flash.

When time travel is involved, things tend to get messy, so expect some wild things when The Flash finally releases.

Where The Flash fits into the DCEU

The timeline of The Flash is currently unknown, but it’s likely the film will continue the story laid out in Justice League. The plot here does get a bit confusing, because Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League present two different timelines, in which Barry Allen grows in different ways.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League (which isn’t technically ‘canon’), Barry is able to harness the mystical Speed Force (which gives him strength) and use it to reverse time and save the planet. In the original version of Justice League, this doesn’t happen — but Barry’s canon appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice implies he does know about time travel — so it’s unclear what powers this version of Barry Allen will have.

DC and Warner Bros. have yet to strictly define the timelines in which the upcoming DC movies are taking place, so it’s hard to say where exactly The Flash fits. Watch both movies to be safe.

What you should watch before The Flash

Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen was first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in a wild cameo appearance which really makes no sense without the context of Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

It’s actually best to watch Justice League first if you want to understand the timeline of the modern DCEU, but the ending sequence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League also provides the missing pieces to understand why The Flash appears in Batman v Superman.

That means the ‘correct’ order to watch The Flash’s history is:

Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (new scenes and Knightmare sequence)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

When you’re done with those, you can also check out the recent CW crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths for a great little cameo where Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen gets to meet Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen from The Flash TV series. It’s not necessary, but it’s very fun.

The Flash is currently set to release on November 3, 2022. Stay tuned for Gizmodo Australia for more news on the upcoming film as we get closer to its release.