The Coolest Star Wars, Power Rangers, and Transformers Toys Revealed at Hasbro Pulsecon

The first day of reveals for Hasbro’s Pulsecon fan event is over, and there’s lots (and lots) of goodies from the worlds of Power Rangers, Transformers, and Star Wars on the way to rob you blind and leave you with nothing but piles and piles of action figures. Here’s all the major reveals from the event so far.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Lord Zedd Helmet

Image: Hasbro

The latest entry in Hasbro’s line of Power Rangers replica helmets is another Mighty Morphin’ staple, but this time it’s not a Ranger! Yes, Lord Zedd’s chrome-plated, bulbous mask/fleshy monster face is now a full-scale wearable helmet. The brain part is actually soft, ewww.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Deluxe Pirantishead

Image: Hasbro

The monster-specific arm of the Lightning Collection is no more, but lives on in the newly christened “Deluxe” releases with this Mighty Morphin season two villain, who comes with suitably fishy nunchucks to wield in battle.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Deluxe In Space Blue and Galaxy Glider

Image: Hasbro

But the “Deluxe” line won’t just be home to larger-than-life creatures any more. The first Ranger release is In Space’s Blue Ranger, who comes with both his blaster accessor and a Galaxy Glider to surf along on.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dino Fury Red, Dino Charge Pink, Zeo Cog, and Wild Force Lunar Wolf

Image: Hasbro

The next regular wave of 6″ Power Rangers figures will draw across the entire series, and feature Rangers and henchmen alike — from the Red Ranger of the current show, Dino Fury, all the way back to the Cog henchment from Zeo.

Transformers Generations Legacy Series Leader G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime

Image: Hasbro

To help celebrate almost 40 years of “Transformers entertainment,” Hasbro’s new Transformers: Legacy line is bringing popular characters from across the Transformers multiverse (there’s that word again) into a new unified toyline. The Leader G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime hails from the Transformers: Generation 2 animated series, and includes energon-infused weapon accessories that can be combined into even more formidable implements, and Prime goes from robot to truck mode in about 30 steps, while his tanker trailer turns into a battle station.

Transformers Generations Legacy Autobot Skids, Decepticon Dragstrip, Prime Universe Arcee, and Kickback

Image: Hasbro

They may not look exactly as you remember them, but the new Transformers: Legacy line will also include three bots inspired by the original G1 Transformers line: Decepticon Dragstrip, Autobot Skids, and Kickback, but with a Generations facelift, as well as a new version of Arcee inspired by the Transformers: Prime animated series.

Transformers Generations Legacy Voyager Prime Universe Bulkhead

Image: Hasbro

Like Arcee, the Transformers Generations Legacy Voyager Prime Universe Bulkhead also draws inspiration from the Transformers: Prime animated series. He goes from robot to “army van” mode in 30 steps, and includes a mace wrecking ball attachment that can be swapped for one of his hands. Sign us up for one of those upgrades.

Behold, Galvatron! Transformers: The Movie Unicron Companion Pack

Image: Hasbro

Based on one of many emotional/traumatic moments in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, this Galvatron figure with translucent deco is inspired by the scene where Unicron transforms (see what we did there?) Megatron into Galvatron. Galvie goes from robot to particle beam cannon mode in 33 steps, and the figure includes the Matrix of Leadership on a chain for him to wear and 14 additional non-transforming mini figures, as well as three tiny ships for display purposes.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Padawan Anakin Skywalker

Image: Hasbro

For collectors wanting consistency with their older figures, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection will be getting four re-issues for 2022 but featuring more accurate PhotoReal face paints. This incldudes a 3.75-inch Anakin Skywalker based on his Phantom Menace appearance, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Attack of the Clones, and Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars animated series. Pricing will be set at $US15 ($20) each when available next summer.

Star Wars The Black Series Tython Boba Fett and Morak Migs Mayfield

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars also revealed two new additions to the Black Series line for The Mandalorian, highly anticipated bald boys from the show’s second season. First off is, of course, the nomad Boba Fett seen briefly on Tatooine but mostly kicking Stormtrooper butt on Tython; he comes with a cloth robe, his sniper rifle, and his gaffi stick for helmet-cracking. Avoiding the helmet cracking at all cost is Bill Burr’s Mayfield, in disguise as an Imperial convoy driver om the planet Morak from the episode “The Believer.”

Star Wars The Black Series Cobb Vanth

Image: Hasbro

While Boba was… let’s say inconvenienced, the Star Wars: Aftermath novels and eventually Mando season two introduced us to the next wearer of the Fett family armour: Cobb Vanth. His 6″ figure comes with a removeable helmet, a blaster pistol and a blaster rifle, and all the space daddy energy you need.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Nevarro Cantina Playset

Image: Hasbro

Meanwhile back in the 3.75″ scale there’s still some Mandalorian celebration to be found in the latest playset. Based on the Navarro cantina seen in season one of the show, the playset comes with a mean looking member of Moff Gideon’s Death Trooper squad, as well as, of course, cantina accoutrements like various bottles of space-booze and even stools. Because you’re definitely going to be posing that trooper grabbing a drink, aren’t you?

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Rebel Fleet Trooper Pack

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro talked a lot about “world building” during its livestream today, and if you’re looking to flush out your Star Wars figure collection with lots of screen-accurate extras, next spring you’ll be able to pony up $US42 ($56) for this four-pack of Rebel Fleet Troopers. The set comes with six accessories, which appear to all be weapons of various sorts, and at 3.75-inches tall the figures still include plenty of articulation, so you can pose them immediately ready to die and be expendable for the Rebel cause.

Star Wars The Black Series Leia Organa Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Image: Hasbro

The best of Star Wars, and the wielder of its best lightsaber, at last Leia Organa gets the replica blade befitting a princess, a general, a senator, and indeed a Jedi. Capturing the metallic, rose-gold hilt briefly seen in The Rise of Skywalker, the set includes a removable light up blue blade and a stand to display the hilt just as-is.

Star Wars The Black Series Galaxy’s Edge 3-Packs

Image: Hasbro

Batuu doesn’t stop for anyone, and it certainly doesn’t stop with three-pack action figure sets. You don’t have to fly to Disneyland to get these, at least. One is inspired by the First Order Outpost store, featuring Hux, an AT-AT First Order Driver, and an R5 and Mouse Droid; another by the Droid Depot with Not-K-2SO K-7R1, a Battle Droid, a Pit Droid, Resistance’s CB-23, and even a lil’ Babu Frik; and lastly a Creature Shop set, including a mynock, two Kowakian Monkey Lizards, a Fallen Order Bogano Bogling, and two Porgs.

Star Wars The Black Series Maldo Kreis Mandalorian and Grogu

Image: Hasbro

The latest Din Djarin/Grogu two-pack now gives the Mando a snowy exclusive paint job, to recreate the ice plany Maldo Kreis. As well as a little snowy egg sac to pose Grogu rummaging with, the set includes two small ice spiders as well as this larger “adult” hatchling… with, shudder, articulated legs.

HasLab Star Wars The Black Series Rancor

Image: Hasbro

Following giant recreations of Jabba’s Sail Barge and the Mandalorian’s Razor Crest, Hasbro’s next crowdfunded HasLab product commemorates one of Star War’s most tragic on-screen deaths: the Rancor. With an outstretched arm span of 42-inches, the Star Wars The Black Series Rancor stands 17.5 inches tall and features 45 points of articulation. It’s available on the HasLab website right now if you want to support it, as Hasbro is looking for 9,000 pre-orders to put the $US350 figure into production before December 6 rolls around.

Most of these reveals will be available for preorder on HasbroPulse.com from today.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.