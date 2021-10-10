The Coolest and Most Impressive Cosplay From NYCC 2021

Pop culture fans of all ages flocked to the Jacob Javits Centre in Manhattan for New York Comic Con 2021 after missing last year’s convention due to covid restrictions. While it was a much lighter crowd this year for safety reasons, there was no lack of fun and out-of-this-world cosplay.

This year’s NYCC celebration brought loads of Loki, swarms of Star Wars, an amalgamation of animation, a nice bit of nostalgia, and a few costumes that defy explanation. If you spot yourself or one of your favourite cosplayers, make sure to let us know in the comments. And in case you missed it, you can check out all of Gizmodo’s NYCC coverage below:

Into the Spider-Verse

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

Vulture

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Thor and Hyperion

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok for ReedPop, Getty Images

Dead…Pool

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Hela

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Flapper Loki

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

Bicycleb Loki Variant

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Alligator Loki and President Loki

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Venom and Carnage Kiddos

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Morticia and Cousin It

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Carmen Sandiego

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Harry the Hunter and Betelgeuse

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Big Daddy

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Mr. T

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Mars Attacks Alien and Nathalie Lake (Dog Version)

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Midsommar

Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP, Getty Images

Trinity

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

The Batman Who Laughs

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Two-Face

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Superman

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok for ReedPop, Getty Images

Catwoman

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok for ReedPop, Getty Images

Invincible and Omni Man

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Dr. Facilier

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

Spinel

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

Greg Universe

Photo: Bennett Raglin for ReedPop, Getty Images

Demon Hunter

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Padme

Photo: Bryan Bedder for ReedPop, Getty Images

Ahsoka and Sabine

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Asajj Ventress

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok for ReedPop, Getty Images

Red Miller from Mandy

Photo: Craig Barritt for ReedPop, Getty Images

Also an incredible Nicholas Cage mask??? Bravo.

