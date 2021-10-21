The Best NBN Plans That Cost Less Than $60 Per Month

When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes all you want is a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan. What if you just want to binge a little content without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as widely available as they used to be, but there are still cheaper options. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re after a more affordable NBN plan, you may need to make a compromise or two. The most common way to bring down your monthly bill is opting for a slower download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans. They’re the easiest way to get your monthly spend under $60.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all no contract, so you can always leave when your discount runs out. There’s also a 14-day risk-free trial. If you change your mind during your first fortnight, you can get a full refund on your plan fees. You can’t get a modem refund if you buy one through Tangerine when you sign-up, but the telco’s modems are unlocked so they’ll work with other providers.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll get unlimited data for $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95 per month.

Dodo has its own NBN 25 deal where you’ll pay $50 per month for your first six months and $65 per month thereafter. You can also save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity through Dodo. This offer is only available in NSW and Victoria, however. You also need to pay a $60 upfront modem fee with Dodo.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 option for $59 per month. You can get this down to $49 per month by also signing up to one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 20GB instead, however.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, there aren’t quite as many providers to pick from. And in every case, these plans are only this cheap thanks to promotional pricing that expires after your first six months. For the most part, these plans are all contract-free, however, so you can always make the jump to another provider after your discount runs out.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is also up there when it comes to affordability. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. This plan has the same 14-day risk-free trial as on Tangerine’s NBN 25 option.

Superloop follows at $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter, or you could consider Internode, where you’ll pay $59.99 per month for your first six months, and $79.99 per month thereafter. You’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to get Internode’s plan, however. While you’re locked in for half a year, you can still leave when your discount is up.

Dodo is offering its NBN 50 plan for $60 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $75 per month. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your gas and electricity. As with its NBN 25 plan, you’ll need to pay a $60 upfront fee.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.