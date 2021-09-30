The Best NBN 50 Deals You Can Get Right Now

NBN 50 plans are Australia’s most popular NBN option for a reason; they’re the ‘just right’ pick that offers solid speed at a reasonable price. An NBN 50 plan is a significant step up from an ADSL connection, and the monthly bill is more reasonable than an NBN 100 plan, which typically start at around $80 per month when you exclude promotional offers.

On the other hand, $70 per month is about the average for a full price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend as little as $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

If you’re after a no-frills internet experience, SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is one of the cheapest ways to get online. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, $64.95 per month is one of the most affordable non-discounted NBN 50 plans around.

Tangerine follows with a $54.90 per month plan for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine offers a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not satisfied during your first fortnight, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Note that you can’t get a modem refund if you end up buying one from Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider.

Superloop has a super cheap NBN 50 plan of its own, billing $59.95 for your first six months and $69.99 per month thereafter.

Dodo costs a little extra at $60 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. You can however knock a further $10 per month if you also go with Dodo for your gas and electricity. This offer is only available in New South Wales and Victoria, and in certain areas. You’ll also need to pay a $60 per month modem fee.

Telstra’s budget brand Belong currently has a few different deals going. Firstly, you’ll save $5 per month for your first six months, meaning you’ll pay $65 per month and $70 per month thereafter. You’ll also score a free modem (typically billed at $60) and get $80 of mobile credit in case you’d like to move your mobile plan to Belong too. That’s enough to get you three months of service.

Alternatively, you could try a new provider for no cost at all. Exetel – who was recently acquired by Superloop – is currently offering new customers their first month entirely free. Exetel plans are contract-free, so you could always leave without paying a cent if you’re not happy with your service. You’ll pay $75 per month after your first month.

Aussie Broadband is also doing a free month offer on its NBN 50 plan when you use the promo code FASTMONTH. Once again, Aussie Broadband plans are contract-free, so you can genuinely try before you buy. You’ll pay $79 per month thereafter.

Of course, there are other options than promotional discounts when it comes to saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but you’ll only pay $65 per month if you’ve got a postpaid mobile plan with the telco.

Vodafone’s NBN plans are contract-free. Just note that if you take up Vodafone’s optional modem with 4G backup, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value if you leave in your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your two-year term.

Similarly, you’d typically pay $69 per month for a MATE NBN 50 plan, but it will shave $10 per month if you bundle in one of its SIM-only mobile plans. MATE mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network, and start at $20 per month for 10GB. The $25 per month option with 20GB is a better pick, however, and also includes a free Tidal music streaming subscription. Both MATE’s NBN and mobile plans are contract-free.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.