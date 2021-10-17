The Batman Trailer Tells Us ‘Dark’ Was An Understatement

This weekend we were teased with a little more of what to expect from Matt Reeves’ long-awaited The Batman. We’ve been burned before getting hyped by a trailer only for the movie to flop, but surely not this time, Robert Pattinson means business. And vengeance. He definitely means vengeance.

In The Batman, Pattinson takes on the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The trailer, unveiled during DC Fandom, gives us more of RPatz, who has the right amount of broody to pull off Reeves’ gothic vision.

Everything we’ve seen from The Batman so far has been incredibly dark and this latest trailer is more of the same. Darker even. The trailer teases violence. Did I mention this version of Batman is dark?

Instead of just doing justice to the legacy left behind most recently by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, Pattinson might just overlap them. He looks the right man for bringing Reeves’ vision to life.

And speaking of justice, Pattinson’s Dark Knight seems to have no problem fighting off the enemy, or their bullets for that matter. The Batman will also feature explosions aplenty and an epic Batmobile. This trailer is intense.

We also get a little more context of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. Although, if you didn’t know it was Farrell, you’d be forgiven for not recognising him. His role in this film is guaranteed to impress you. Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Paul Dano are also set to make The Batman truly epic. But the trailer hides Dano’s face – speculation is mounting as to why, as obstructing The Riddler’s face feels deliberate. A question mark scar? A disfiguration only the plot could explain?

We got to gaze directly into Pattinson’s heavily-shadowed eyeballs in The Batman trailer released at DC Fandome last year, but until now we’ve not seen much else. If the opening moments of The Batman trailer aren’t enough to get you pumped, we don’t know what will. Here it is:

“Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

The Batman finally looks like it’s coming to cinemas in Australia on March 3, 2022.