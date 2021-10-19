The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Take The Batman’s New Batmobile for a Ride With This Obscenely Detailed AU$680 RC Replica

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 7 hours ago: October 20, 2021 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:batcave
batcyclebatmanbatmobilecreative worksjustice leaguematt reevemattelreturn to the batcave the misadventures of adam and burt
Take The Batman’s New Batmobile for a Ride With This Obscenely Detailed AU$680 RC Replica

The one good thing about Hollywood reimagining Batman every few years is that we get a new Batmobile each time. In Matt Reeve’s upcoming take on the caped crusader, Batman will cruise around Gotham in what looks more like a garage build muscle car than a repurposed tank, and thanks to Hot Wheels, you’ll soon have the chance to take it for a spin.

Back in 2017, Mattel wowed crowds at the New York Toy Fair by revealing a two-foot-long remote control replica of the Batmobile that would appear in Justice League — a film that would go on to have a life of its own but at the time hadn’t been released yet. The Justice League Ultimate Batmobile included a laundry list of features justifying its AU$340 price tag: moving turrets, spinning cannons, a camera in the cockpit for first-person driving, and even smoke effects from the exhaust when the engine was revved. We had a lot of fun driving it, and we’re excited to see that Mattel is releasing an equally over-the-top RC replica of Matt Reeve’s The Batman Batmobile too.

Image: Mattel Image: Mattel

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile is a 1:10-scale replica of the vehicle appearing in the movie, and at 50cm long it gave Mattel’s toy designers a lot of space to include some incredible detailing. The engine alone (which our friends at Jalopnik believe is a Ford Triton V10 more commonly used in trucks and RVs) is a miniature masterpiece, and it uses water vapour and colour-changing LEDs to create the effect of a rear jet blast being emitted as it races along.

Image: Mattel Image: Mattel

The new Batmobile’s interior is also incredibly detailed, with light-up instrumentation, a working steering and shifter that accurately move as the RC toy is driven around, and a six-inch tall removable Batman figure who appears to actually drive the vehicle when he’s placed in the front seat holding the steering wheel and shifter.

Image: Mattel Image: Mattel

The Hot Wheels R/C The Batman Batmobile even includes a display stand inspired by Batman’s Batcave in the new film, with a drive-up lift for the vehicle, glowing computer screens, and a full light and sound show that’s activated by a miniature replica of the Bat-Signal spotlight. On a full charge, the RC Batmobile can hit top speeds of up to 24kmph and run for about 20-25 minutes before needing to return to the Batcave for a three-hour recharge, and it’s controlled by a pistol grip-style controller with a wheel used for steering.

Pre-orders are available through the Mattel Creations, and while you don’t have to be a millionaire playboy to afford one, you’ll still have to cough up AU$680) for this RC toy.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.