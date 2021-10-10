Star Trek: Prodigy’s Teens Meets Captain Janeway in a New Clip

For Star Trek: Prodigy, the big draw for older Trekkies will be the return of Kate Mulgrew’s Kathryn Janeway. The captain of Star Trek: Voyager will serve as the holographic advisor to the show’s rambunctious teen aliens who wind up with the experimental U.S.S. Protostar. At the show’s New York Comic-Con panel, a clip was released after fans got a special look at the one-hour premiere. If you’re a fan of Janeway, you’ll be delighted to know that Mulgrew hasn’t lost a step in playing the character.

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon also revealed new additions to its already packed cast. Also returning to voice his Voyager character will be Robert Beltran, who played Commander Chakotay on the series, but who has been promoted to Captain by the time of Prodigy. He’ll be appearing throughout the first season alongside Snowpiercer’s Daveed Diggs as Commander Tysess, future She-Hulk villain Jameela Jamil as Ensign Ascencia, and Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander as Doctor Noum.

In the past, Mulgrew has talked about how returning to her classic sci-fi character was partially to pass the franchise off to a new generation of fans, and her digital counterpart would seem to agree. “I’m only here to offer advice,” Janeway warns the teens, in addition to keeping the ship running. “Everything else is up to your crew.” Even as a hologram, she knows the teens are hiding something, particularly when Dal (Brett Grey) tries to assert himself as the captain over Gwyn (Ella Purnell). What she doesn’t know yet is that the Protostar is in danger — Gwyn’s father, the Diviner (John Noble) wants the ship for his own means. Evading his clutches will be the main goal of the teens, who used to serve as slaves under his rule, but exploring the Delta Quadrant after years on one planet is a good side benefit.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on October 28. After its run there, it’ll air its episodes on Nickelodeon.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.