Star Trek: Discovery’s Season 4 Trailer Gives Us a New Fight for the Galaxy

The U.S.S. Discovery has been at the forefront of so many fights for the fate of the Federation — whether it’s in the Trek saga’s classical past, or now, in its farthest future. But with a re-emboldened Federation at its back and a new Captain on Deck, now its fight against a new threat will ask its crew to protect all worlds, Federation membership or otherwise.

Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise were all in attendance at Discovery’s New York Comic Con 2021 panel. CBS kicked things off by dropping our first look in a very long time at Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season — our last was on First Contact Day earlier this year. But things are still as clear as they were then: Michael Burnham is in for a hell of another ride. Wait, sorry: Captain Michael Burnham.

Yes, following on from the events of season three’s finale — in which Doug Jones’ acting Captain Saru decided to take a temporary leave of absence from Starfleet to spend time on his homeworld of Kaminar, leaving the job of Captaining the Discovery as the Federation’s latest flagship to Burnham — it’s now all hands on some fancy Command Red for Michael. But there’s more than just swanky new uniforms to gawk at here: Michael’s being thrown in the deep end as ever, and the Discovery’s next mission is more than just re-exploring the disconnected fringes of the Federation in the 31st Century. Just as it’s trying to recover from the dilithium shortage that isolated allies all last season, the arrival of a sinister new threat — a seemingly unstoppable, planet-destroying anomaly — that intends to devastate the galaxy whether they’re part of the Federation or not is going to put our newest Star Trek Captain up to her greatest challenge yet: fighting for a future for all, and not just her friends and family under the Federation flag.

Star Trek: Discovery returns to Paramount+ November 18.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.