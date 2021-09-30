Sorry Australia, Slack Appears To Be Back Up And Running

If you woke to news of Slack being down and thought that was your green light to start the long weekend early – I’m sorry, it appears they’ve fixed the outage.

Scrolling Twitter showed us multiple reports from users who couldn’t connect to the app touted as the email killer, with screenshots of error notices when trying to send messages.

Some users couldn’t even access Slack’s website.

Some users may be experiencing trouble connecting to Slack. We’re working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we’ll update you once we have more information to share. https://t.co/tZUb1TWDEc — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) September 30, 2021

The Slack outage started at around 2:30am Sydney time, with Slack saying on its status page: “We’re currently investigating this connection issue and we’ll keep you posted as soon as we have more information”.

Updating users every half hour or-so that it was digging into the connection issue, Slack at 5:50am said it found the cause – itself.

“We are aware of connectivity issues related to DNS that are impacting a small subset of users. This issue was caused by our own change and not related to any third-party DNS software and services,” it wrote on its status page.

“In order to resolve this faster, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) will need to flush their DNS record for slack.com.

“Please reach out to your networking team to provide them with this information.”

It expected all customers’ connectivity issues to be resolved within the next 24 hours, but at 7:30am, Slack reported seeing some signs of improvement.

“Reloading Slack (Ctrl/Command + R) may allow Slack to load again. The issue is not resolved for everyone, however, and we’ll be back again once we have another update to share,” it said.

We're seeing some signs of improvement, and reloading Slack (Ctrl/Command + R) may allow Slack to load again. The issue is not resolved for everyone, however, and we'll be back again once we have another update to share. https://t.co/tZUb1TWDEc — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) September 30, 2021

By 8:00am AEST, Slack was reporting around 1 per cent of its users were still having issues.

Slack went down on January 4 when its platform was attempting to carry the load of what was for many the first work day of 2021. But, like this outage, by the time Australia woke up, it was business as usual.