Take Those Daredevil Season Four Rumours With A Grain Of Salt

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is hot property lately, with multiple MCU projects reportedly in a tug-of-war over the star. While Netflix’s deal with Marvel ended abruptly in 2020, the continued popularity of Daredevil and its cast has led many to believe the show will be adopted by the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Cox allegedly reprising his role in upcoming projects and a season four of Daredevil.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, Hawkeye and Echo have all been rumoured to feature Cox’s Matt Murdock, with some rumours proving to be more believable than others. In addition, a new rumour has surfaced, claiming Cox will be part of a soft reboot or reimagining of the character within the MCU.

Of these rumours, a She-Hulk appearance seems the most likely, given Kevin Feige teased ‘other’ character appearances during 2020’s Disney Investor Day — but rumours of a new solo series are currently spreading online like wildfire.

It appears fresh talks of a Daredevil season four originated from leaker DanielRPK, who shared the alleged news of the upcoming Daredevil project via his Patreon.

“A Daredevil-centric project with Charlie Cox would be in Marvel Studios’ plans … Until then, Matt Murdock and some of the other characters from Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ series could appear in ‘Echo’ and serve as season 4,” a new post detailed by Twitter user @REDACTEDSpider says.

A similar rumour appeared earlier in July, but sources for this were similarly shaky.

Still, it sparked major discussions online, and a ‘love fest’ for Daredevil and Cox’s iconic performance.

While the origin of the information is unknown, and DanielRPK’s reporting hasn’t proved reliable as yet, the story was picked up widely and many fans took it as truth.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear there’s any further information to substantiate the claims of an upcoming Daredevil season four.

It’s also worth pointing out that Cox has repeatedly denied his involvement in new Marvel projects, stating that if Daredevil was to appear, he wouldn’t be involved. “I hadn’t heard [the] rumours, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil,” Cox told Comicbook in 2020. “I’m not involved in it … If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

Many assumed Cox was playing coy at the time, but there is still the strong possibility that his time as Daredevil ended with the conclusion of the Marvel/Netflix experiment. It would be a shame, but it does appear more credible than existing rumours.

Currently, all threads of a new Daredevil project seem to link back to DanielRPK’s Patreon and other unnamed ‘sources’, and while they could turn out to be true, there’s no current indication of anything official in the works.

That said, it’s unlikely anything official would be confirmed right now as Marvel’s attention is firmly on the post-release cycle for Shang-Chi and the upcoming releases of Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye.

That uncertainty has likely fuelled the rumours, and given fans fresh hope for a Daredevil revival.

But until we hear more, it’s safe to assume those pesky Daredevil season four rumours are just that: playground whispers doing the rounds. Outside of hope, there’s no reason to believe they’re substantial.

We could hear more during Disney+ Day on November 12, but you shouldn’t hold your breath to hear more any time soon.