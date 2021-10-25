Let’s Get Ready To (Finally Watch The Animated Wrestling Flick) Rumble!

It’s been a long wait, but Paramount’s animated feature Rumble is nearly here. That’s right, a final release date for ‘the biggest underdog story ever told’ has been set, so we can now get excited.

We got the Rumble trailer back in February 2020 (!) and it was super cute – raising the main question, though, why wasn’t this movie made years ago?

Set in a world where humans and kaiju live alongside one another in what appears to be relative harmony, Rumble tells the story of Steve (Will Arnett), an average, non-wrestling monster who teams up with trainer Winnie (BoJack Horseman’s Geraldine Viswanathan) in order to make a go at becoming a professional superstar.

Steve’s mass immediately makes him infinitely more capable of taking on fighters like the hulking Tentacular (Terry Crews) than any human could ever hope to be. But sheer size can only take Steve so far, and he’ll need Winnie’s expertise if he wants a chance at becoming a wrestling champion.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching our loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Cute, right?

Why Was Rumble Delayed?

It was announced in September 2019 that Rumble would be released on July 31, 2020. In November 2019, that release date was pushed to January 29, 2021.

Then, in October 2020, the release date for Rumble was again moved, this time to May 14, 2021, aaaand later to February 18, 2022. All of the shuffling was of course a result of the pandemic.

However, we have some clarity now, as the world emerges in double vaccinated splendour, Paramount has set March 10, 2022 for the release (Australia, too!).

We will of course update you if anything changes.