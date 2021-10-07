The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Report: Wandavision’s Kathryn Hahn Is Getting Her Own Agatha Harkness Spinoff

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: October 8, 2021 at 2:05 am -
Filed to:agatha harkness
creative worksdisneyfictionfictional charactersfilmed before a live studio audienceharknessjac schaefferkathryn hahnscarlet witchthe series finalevisionwandawandavisionwestview
Report: Wandavision’s Kathryn Hahn Is Getting Her Own Agatha Harkness Spinoff
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

A Wandavision spinoff with breakout evil witch of 2021, Agatha Harkness? Now this is chaos magic, Wanda.

Variety reports that Kathryn Hahn could return as Wandavision villain Agatha Harkness — the ancient sorceress who manipulated Wanda’s stay in the town of Westview to open up her ability to wield powerful chaos magic — in the character’s own standalone spinoff series for Disney+. Details beyond that are currently sparse, but Wandavision head writer Jac Schaeffer would return for the series to write and executive produce.

this story is updating…

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.