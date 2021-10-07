Report: Wandavision’s Kathryn Hahn Is Getting Her Own Agatha Harkness Spinoff

A Wandavision spinoff with breakout evil witch of 2021, Agatha Harkness? Now this is chaos magic, Wanda.

Variety reports that Kathryn Hahn could return as Wandavision villain Agatha Harkness — the ancient sorceress who manipulated Wanda’s stay in the town of Westview to open up her ability to wield powerful chaos magic — in the character’s own standalone spinoff series for Disney+. Details beyond that are currently sparse, but Wandavision head writer Jac Schaeffer would return for the series to write and executive produce.

this story is updating…

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.