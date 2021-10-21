Razer’s New RBG PC Components Look Like Pure Gamer Fun

The best part of building your own gaming rig is that you can deck everything out in killer lighting. Whether you’re sporting hot pink across the board or you’re more into a subdued blue, there’s no denying that the result of LEDs all over a PC is simply pure fun.

But achieving that kind of look can be tricky to pull off, especially for new computer builders and those with little patience to do so (that would be me). Razer’s new lineup of light-up PC components might be the thing you’re looking for to power up your rig without bothering with positioning light strips.

The Razer Kunai, Razer Hanbo, Razer Katana, and Razer PWM Fan Controller are all part of the company’s new lineup of PC peripherals. Most of them feature Razer’s signature Chroma lighting built right into the device, and there’s a component for every part of your build.

The Katana is a Platinum-rated ATX power supply carrying on the legacy of Razer’s cool LED aesthetic. (Image: Razer)

The Razer Kunai is a case fan, while the Razer Hanbo is an AIO liquid cooler with an RGB pump cap. The Kunai is available in 120mm and 140mm, while the Hanbo comes with 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes. Both components have an array of aRGB lighting around the inner rim of their fans. Razer says the Kunai liquid cooler is made in partnership with Asetek, and that it will continue to collaborate with the manufacturer on AIO cooling technology going forward.

The Razer Katana is a light-up ATX power supply. It’s fully modular and available in 750 and 1,200 watts in the Platinum efficiency rating, and 1,600 watts in the Titanium certified rating. The full lineup includes a zero RPM fan, also with aRGB lighting.

Yes, even the power supply has Razer’s signature lighting schematic. (Image: Razer)

The Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller is designed to manage up to eight Razer Kunai case fans. As with the other devices here, the controller works with the Razer Synapse desktop software so you can customise the colour of the lighting.

The Razer Kunai case fan and PWM Fan Controller cost $US45 ($60) and $US50 ($67) respectively and will be for sale beginning Oct. 21. The Razer Hanbo liquid cooler and Katana ATX power supply don’t yet have price tags, though the Hanbo is expected in November, while the Katana is scheduled to debut in the beginning of 2022.