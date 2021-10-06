Rebuild Your Pile of Shame With These PS5 Bargains

If you’re lucky enough to own a PlayStation 5, there’s a pretty solid collection of games available for it. Unfortunately, some of these AAA titles come with triple-figure price tags, which can make picking up a new PS5 game a bit hard to validate financially.

With that said, there are some fairly good PS5 deals out there, for both games and accessories. To help you bulk up your evergrowing pile of unplayed games, we’ve collected the best we could currently find right here.

Highlights include recent titles like Deathloop for $79 and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $98, along with highly-rated games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $99 and Resident Evil Village for $69.

You can check out the full list of deals for PS5 games and accessories below.

If you’re someone who usually leaves their Christmas shopping until the very last minute, it might not be a bad idea to take advantage of these deals now too.

The best PS5 game deals

Being able to pick up a good PS5 game for cheap is always welcome. Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:

The best PS5 accessory deals

If none of these titles particularly tickle your fancy, there are a few solid PS5 accessory deals going at the moment too. The PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset has been discounted by $30.95 and is now on sale for $129.

The PS5’s DualSense controller is also on sale, although it’s not as good as previous deals. Both the white and black DualSense controllers are currently selling for $99, down from $109.95. The red version of the controller is going for $109, down from $119.95. I have it on good authority that this controller is more expensive because being red makes it go faster.

While an $11 discount isn’t a massive deal, there are additional discounts available for the DualSense. If you pick any of the PS5 DualSense Controllers via Amazon, you’ll also receive $25 off Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

If you also buy a copy of FIFA 22 through Amazon, you’ll receive $25 off a PS5 DualSense Controller. A fun added bonus if you were already going to buy FIFA 22.

It’s unclear if you can stack these two deals by buying FIFA, using the $25 voucher to buy a DualSense controller and then using the other $25 voucher for Ratchet & Clank, but if you were already going to pick these games up, it’s worth a try.