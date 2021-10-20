The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Preorder Deals From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Asha Barbaschow

Published 1 hour ago: October 20, 2021 at 1:13 pm
Filed to:australia
googleoptuspixel 6pixel 6 propreordertelstravodafone
Image: Google

Now that Google has officially taken the wraps off its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices, it’s time to decide if you’re going to upgrade — well, more like which phone you’re going to upgrade to.

Both phones are great, and both pack a number of features you can’t get elsewhere. But that makes it harder to choose which one you want. We dig into the specs of both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro over here, but at a glance, the Pixel 6 is great for those wanting all the features of the latest phones but in a slightly smaller size and the Pixel 6 Pro is the phone for you if you want access to mmWave 5G.

Orders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro begin today and will be available in stores from October 28.

The Google Pixel 6 outright will set you back $999 for 128GB and $1,129 for 256GB. The Pixel 6 Pro will cost $1,299 for the 128GB model, $1,449 for 256GB and $1,599 for 512GB.

But if you don’t want to purchase your new phone outright, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have a number of preorder plans. We’ve listed them below (and the post will be automatically updated when Optus plans reach us!).

Pixel 6 Preorder Plans

Pixel 6 (128GB)


Pixel 6 (256GB)

Pixel 6 Pro Preorder Plans

Pixel 6 Pro (128GB)


Pixel 6 Pro (256GB)

Pixel 6 Pro (512GB)

About the Author

Asha Barbaschow

Asha is Editor of Gizmodo Australia.

