Our First Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka Is Here, and It Is Something

The next Scream movie has found its frightful release date. Plus, get a glimpse of what’s to come in Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode, a glimpse of what’s next on Ghosts, and Rita Farr goes time travelling on Doom Patrol. Spoilers, away!

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has shared the first look at himself as the young William Wonka in the upcoming prequel film.

Scream

There’s a new poster for the Scream sequel/soft reboot opening on January 14.

Eternals

Salma Hayek wants the world to believe the Eternals are Gods again in the latest TV spot.

The 355

Jessica Chastain assembles a team including Penelope Cruz, Fang Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o, and Diane Kruger to carry on the legacy of George Washington’s personal spy while preventing a third world war in the trailer for The 355.

Batwoman

Batwoman meets a new enemy using Mr. Freeze technology in the synopsis for “Freeze” airing October 27.

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD – An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she’s a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he’s ready to suit up again, and at Mary’s (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#303). Original airdate 10/27/2021.

Legends of Tomorrow



Gideon struggles with her newfound humanity in the synopsis for “wvrdr_error_100 not found” — the 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Adam Tsekham also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala (#703). Original airdate 10/27/2021.

Supergirl

Lex Luthor teams with Nyxly in the synopsis for “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” — the seventeenth episode of Supergirl’s final season.

LEX RETURNS – When Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) appears by Nyxly’s (Peta Sergeant) side, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must deal with the emotional fallout of facing their two biggest foes at the same time. Alex (Chyler Leigh) makes plans for the perfect proposal to Kelly (Azie Tesfai), but work keeps getting in the way.

Stargirl

Mike meets the new Johnny Thunder in the synopsis for the October 26 episode of Stargirl.

THE GREATER GOOD — With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places. Meanwhile, Mike’s (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman). Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#212). Original airdate 10/26/2021.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew must put her feelings for Ace aside in order to investigate a series of sleeping walking-induced homicides in the synopsis “The Demon of Piper Beach.”

THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that’s causing these terrifying experiences, and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) begins to question whether the case of the Frozen Heart murders has been solved. Meanwhile, Nancy’s unspoken feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon) resurface, and George (Leah Lewis) is shaken by an unwelcome friend request from a surprising source. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Erika Harrison and Katharine DiSavino (#304). Original airdate 10/29/2021.

Meanwhile, Nancy sets off a booby trap while investigating the Frozen Heart Murders in a new trailer for this week’s episode.

Legacies

Everyone needs some help in the synopsis for “We All Knew This Day Was Coming,” the October 28 episode of Legacies.

THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realises she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). Meanwhile, Alaric realises he needs to relinquish control. Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Courtney Grace & J.P. Estes with story by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#319). Original airdate 10/28/2021.

Foundation

Gaal’s secret origin is revealed in the synopsis for “Upon Awakening” — the fifth episode of AppleTV’s Foundation.

A flashback reveals the origin of Gaal’s conflict between faith and science. The standoff on Terminus takes an unfortunate turn.

Day of the Dead

Turns out hiding out in a shopping mall was a bad idea (who knew?) in the synopsis for “To Anyone Who Can Hear My Voice.”

The fortress of Paymart comes under siege as survivors are forced to fight for their lives or flee. Luke and Cam strike out through streets overrun with the undead, while Paula leads the survivors as they battle the ever increasing zombie hoard.

Ghosts

Thorfinn demands a proper Viking funeral in the synopsis for this week’s episode of Ghosts.

Doom Patrol

Finally, Rita Farr commandeers Madame Rouge’s time machine in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “1917 Patrol”.

