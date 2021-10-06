Our Favourite Cosplay From Dragon Con 2021

WELCOME BACK EVERYONE. It has been over 18 months since we were last able to run a proper cosplay showcase from a major convention, but with vaccines and Covid-safe policies in place, Dragon Con 2021 was able to take place in Atlanta last month.

It wasn’t as big as previous years, obviously, with “only” 42,000 people attending over the course of the show, which spans both the con itself as well as a big parade through the streets of downtown Atlanta (in 2019, over 80,000 people turned up).

But that’s still a remarkable figure given the circumstances, and one that in some respects even made for a better and more comfortable show for those who did make the trip, since the floors of the convention weren’t as packed as usual. It also gave cosplayers the chance to get creative with their mask use, as you’ll see in quite a few of the shots featured in this gallery.

Below you’ll see some of the cosplay that was on display at Dragon Con 2021, marking the first time most of these folks had got a chance to mingle in public in a costume for well over a year.

As usual, all photos and video are by the talented Mineralblu, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s details, including their social media handles and which character they’re cosplaying, watermarked on the image.