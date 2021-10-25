The Oculus Quest 2 Is on Sale, so Say Farewell to the Real World

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence over whether or not you want to pick up an Oculus Quest 2, this might be the push you’ve been looking for. If you head over to Amazon Australia, you can currently pick up a discount on the 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2.

2021 has been a bit of an up and down year for the Oculus Quest 2. Back in July, Facebook halted global sales of the Oculus Quest 2 due to a skin irritation issue caused by the virtual reality headset’s foam cover.

The VR headset was eventually re-released in late August, with every unit now including a silicone face cover.

This new face cover wasn’t the only improvement that Facebook made. It has also doubled the storage size of the entry-level Quest 2, from 64GB to 128GB, while maintaining the same retail price of $479. That’s an impressive upgrade at no extra cost.

If 128GB isn’t enough space for you, here’s how you can grab the 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 for a bit cheaper below.

What deals are available for the Oculus Quest 2?

There are two places you can officially buy an Oculus in Australia, either through the brand’s online store or Amazon Australia. The latter is where you can currently grab a discounted headset.

Here’s where things get a little bit tricky because there are two discounted prices for the headset – it just depends on which seller you’re picking it up from.

Amazon Australia itself is selling the 256GB model for $614.96 (down from $639). However, there’s another Amazon seller that is offering the 256GB model for $609.99. While it goes without saying that this is a better discount, the seller’s store has just launched, so its legitimacy isn’t fully confirmed.

To get either discount, you just need to change the seller option on the product page.

If this discount isn’t enough for you, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just over a month away now. While we don’t know whether or not there will be any Oculus Quest 2 deals during this event, we’d like to remain optimistic about the possibility.

So how does this new Oculus Quest compare to the original?

By all accounts, the Quest 2 is one hell of an upgrade. The Quest 2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform processor and 6GB of memory, giving it a solid performance boost.

The 90Hz LCD display provides an 1832 x 1920 resolution to each eye, making it the best-looking Oculus headset yet. All of this is packaged within the Quest 2’s lightweight, streamlined design. Even the Touch controllers have been upgraded to be more comfortable with better haptic feedback.

Like the previous Quest, you can run it as a standalone headset, or you can connect it to your PC via USB to play any of your VR-compatible games.

The Oculus Quest 2 also has a new feature called Passthrough+, which uses external cameras to let you view your surroundings while wearing the headset. It’s an easier way to check if you’re about to run into the corner of your coffee table.

Oculus has also released an Elite strap ($79) for a more comfortable experience. There’s also a deluxe version of the Elite strap ($209) that comes with a carry case and a built-in battery that will let you play longer.

You can pick up the Oculus Quest 2 here.