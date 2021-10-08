Nintendo Switch OLED: Everything You Need to Know and Where to Buy One

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s already been a big 12 months for new consoles with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and now you can add a new Nintendo Switch to the mix.

Nintendo’s long-rumoured new console was finally be revealed to be the Nintendo Switch OLED and it’s now available in stores.

So what’s so great about this new Switch and where can you buy one in Australia?

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a slightly upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch.

Its defining new feature is its 7-inch OLED screen which makes it 0.8 of an inch larger than the original Switch. It also has double the internal storage size at 64GB and has a larger more stable kickstand.

Nintendo said the Switch OLED has upgraded native audio and comes in both the traditional neon red and blue as well as white colour schemes. It also has a brand new dock with a wired LAN port but, like the original Switch, will only output to 1080p on a TV.

Apart from that, the specs of the OLED Switch and original Switch are pretty similar.

Reviews for the new Switch have been pretty positive and you can check out what a difference it can make here.

All Nintendo Switch games are also compatible with the Switch OLED so you won’t need to pay extra for new games if you’re upgrading.

In Australia, the Nintendo Switch OLED will retail for $539.95 and is available as of October 8.

Where can you buy a Switch OLED in Australia?

Demand for the new Switch OLED hasn’t been as high as it has been for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, which means most retailers have stock if you’ve just decided you want one (although be aware of shipping delays).

Here’s where you can purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED right now:

Amazon

JB Hi-Fi

EB Games

Big W

Kogan

Buy the Switch OLED here (shipping dates vary)

Harvey Norman

Target

Are there any accessories for the new Switch?

The only accessory available for order for the Nintendo Switch OLED right now is a new carry case and screen protector. You can order it now for $29.

You’ll also want to grab some games for your new Switch. Here are some hot deals if you need suggestions:

For those purchasing a new Switch OLED, good luck on your Nintendo adventure!