The Most Popular NBN 100 Plans According to Gizmodo Readers

Choosing a new NBN plan isn’t always easy. There are so many providers, offering what often seem to be similar plans. But if you’re looking for a simple starting point, it can pay to get an idea of what everyone else is buying. With that in mind, here are the five most popular NBN 100 plans according to Gizmodo readers.

We calculate popularity based on what plans Gizmodo readers click on in stories we write about NBN plans and through the Gizmodo NBN plan comparison tool. Popularity data is based on the last seven days and is accurate as of October 7.

SpinTel

SpinTel took out the top spot this time around and it’s easy to see why: you’ll pay just $69 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter for a plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. Even at full price, it’s your cheapest option for what’s ostensibly a congestion free NBN 100 plan. And cheaper than the majority of full-price NBN 100 plans.

SpinTel NBN plans are contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

Superloop

Superloop follows with its own NBN 100 deal, reporting slightly lower typical evening speeds of 96Mbps. Superloop is also just a touch more expensive than SpinTel. You’ll pay $69.95 per month for your first six months and $89.95 per month thereafter.

Superloop NBN plans are contract-free.

TPG

Up next we have TPG, offering its NBN 100 plan for $79.99 per month for your first six months and $89.99 per month thereafter. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

TPG NBN customers are able to save as much as $10 per month on any of its mobile plans, so bundling could be a solid option if you’re hoping to trim down your total telco bill.

Here are TPG’s mobile plans eligible for bundling discounts:

TPG mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

Telstra

Telstra scored a fourth place finish, where you’ll pay $95 per month for your first year and $110 per month thereafter. As with SpinTel, Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

Telstra is currently waiving its $99 connection fee for anyone who signs up online, and will also throw in a three-month free subscription to Binge. Telstra NBN plans also include 4G backup that kicks in during outages. Your download speeds are limited to 25Mbps, however.

While Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term.

Aussie Broadband

In fifth is Aussie Broadband, currently offering a free month on its NBN 100 plan. To get this deal, just use the promo code FASTMONTH at sign-up. You’ll pay $99 per month thereafter, but the plan is contract-free so you can always leave without paying a cent if you’re not happy with your service.

Aussie Broadband reports typical evening speeds of 99Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.