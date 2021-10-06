Mike Flanagan. Edgar Allen Poe. Netflix.

The Flanagan Cinematic Boo-niverse is continuing to expand at Netflix. After his latest television series, Midnight Mass, the streamer has announced Flanagan’s involvement in two more frightful works.

Today Netflix said Flanagan’s next project for the company will be the previously announced The Midnight Club — the director and Trevor Macy’s production house Intrepid Pictures’ adaptation of the 1994 Christopher Pike novel of the same name. The series will encompass several of Pike’s other YA horror novels, weaving a tale around a group of terminally ill children at a hospice who gather at midnight to tell each other spooky stories. After making a pact that the first of their group to pass will attempt to reach out to the remaining kids from beyond the grave, they find themselves thrust into events stranger and scarier than even their worst stories could’ve imagined.

But that’s not all Flanagan’s up to — Netflix also announced the director’s next project will dip back into classic spooky literature with The Fall of the House of Usher. Much like his Hauntings, it will be an eight-episode limited series that Flanagan will executive produce and co-direct (four episodes will be directed by his long time collaborator and To All the Boys sequels director Michael Fimognari). The new series, as the title implies, is an adaptation of several iconic works of gothic prose and poetry by Edgar Allen Poe. It takes its name from the 1839 short story, which revolves around an unnamed narrator being invited to the Usher family estate by its sickly siblings Roderick and Madeline — only to discover tall tales of the House’s haunted sentience, and the Usher sibling’s slow descent into frightful hysteria. The story was famously adapted in 1960 as the House of Usher, directed by Roger Corman and starring the one and only Vincent Price.

Just what other works from Poe’s catalogue Flanagan and Fimognari will draw on for The Fall of the House of Usher remains to be seen, but suffice to say the director is going to be keeping pretty busy delivering bucketloads of spooks to Netflix for the foreseeable future.

