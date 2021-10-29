A Mesh Router Will Help Bring Life to Your Internet Dead Zones

If the last year has taught us anything, having a strong wi-fi connection shared equally around your household is more important than ever. Nobody likes an internet dead zone, especially if their room is one.

To combat this distribution problem, you might be due an upgrade to a mesh router network. To do this, you’ll need a single router and a series of satellite routers that’ll help you main consistent coverage throughout your home.

What do you need to know before buying a new router?

Depending on the size of your home, a single router should be more than enough for a small house or studio apartment – although thick walls are a common cause for weak wi-fi signals.

However, if your current is a bit on the older side, you should look into upgrading to one with Wi-Fi 6 support. A Wi-Fi 6 router will give you faster throughput speeds, less network congestion, and a better performance range.

If you’re living somewhere with a larger, multi-storey floor plan, having a mesh router network will help evenly spread your wi-fi connection to every corner.

With the high-speed internet plans that are currently available, you also need a router that can actually keep up with your connection speed. If you’re paying for an NBN 1000, it’s a bit of a waste to have an older wi-fi router that can’t provide those speeds.

It’s worth noting that a single mesh router can set you back a couple of hundred dollars, and that doesn’t even factor in the cost of additional satellites to set up your network. if you want to grab a full network all at once, but don’t have the money to spare, you can make Amazon purchases with buy-now pay later services like Zip Pay*.

Here are a few mesh wi-fi routers that’ll make sure everyone in your house will maintain high internet speeds, no matter where they are.

While it might look like a smoke detector, the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus router will help eliminate dead zones with its 802.11ac wireless technology.

This router has a range of 230m^2, uses a tri-band wi-fi signal, and can reach a maximum speed of 2,200 Mbps. The Deco M9 can connect to over 100 devices and can act as a smart home hub via its companion app.

You can connect with the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus here.

When compared with some of the other routers on this list, the dual-band Tenda Nova MW6-3 has a more affordable price tag, making it a decent pick if you’re looking for a budget solution to your wi-fi woes.

A three-pack of these Rubik’s Cube-looking routers will be able to cover up to five rooms (or 4,000 to 6,000 square feet), meaning you’ll stay connected while roaming around your humble abode. This AC1200 router can maintain speeds up to 1,200 Mbps, and can connect with up to 90 devices.

You can pick up a three-pack of Tenda Nova MW6-3 mesh routers here.

If your household is heavy on Alexa-assisted tech, Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 router, the eero 6, will fit right in. This mesh router has a coverage range of 140m^2 with speeds up to 900 Mbps and uses a dual-band concurrent 2:2 wi-fi connection (802.11ax).

The eero 6 can also be used as a smart home hub, allowing you hands-free control of compatible devices when connected to Alexa. It can also support 75 simultaneous device connections.

You can grab Amazon’s eero 6 router from here.

When comparing various Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, the TP-Link Deco X20 was the overall winner, winning the categories for best design, best extras, and the best performance.

When connected via Wi-Fi 6, this router can maintain speeds up to 1,800 Mbps to a range of up to 200m^2. This route can maintain connections to over 150 devices without a loss of performance quality, which means everyone in your household can stream, game and work uninterrupted.

You can grab a single TP-Link Deco X20 here, but you can currently snag a three-pack for $440.12 and save yourself just over $145 (this bundle deal brings the individual cost of the router down to $147 each).

With speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps and a range of roughly 230m^2, Netgear’s Orbi (RBK352) mesh router will keep everyone connected and happy.

This mesh router can provide four Wi-Fi 6 streams, so you won’t have to worry about dropped connections and congestion when everyone in your house is trying to use the internet simultaneously.

This Orbi set contains both a router and a satellite, so you can conveniently set up your mesh network right away.

The NetGear Orbi is available with a $70 discount from here.

Not to lean too heavily on a cliche, but here’s one for the gamers. The ASUS RT-AX86U router can offer speeds of 5,700 Mbps via Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), making it a great option if your house has the need for speed.

If there are any connection issues, the RT-AX86U will automatically prioritise anything plugged into its dedicated gaming port. So if your computer is wired in, you’ll always be getting the best connection possible.

Compared to the sleek, minimalist designs of the other routers on this list, the ASUS RT-AX86U router’s look is a more traditional techno-brutalist one, complete with big, pointy antennae.

The ASUS RT-AX86U Gaming Router is available here.