Marvel’s Black Widow Scene-Stealer Yelena Belova Will Now Steal Your Wallet

The Black Widow movie (which is now available to Disney+ subscribers for free instead of forcing you to cough up an extra AU$40 for it) was surprisingly fun for a story delving into the Black Widow’s dark past as an assassin. That fun came primarily from Natasha’s little sister Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, whose sarcasm and pocket enthusiasm won over audiences immediately. I’m certain at least a few of those audience members can’t wait at the chance to pay hundreds for this typically outstanding 12-inch action figure of Yelena from Hot Toys.

Vested Interest

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Cloth action figures clothes are notoriously hard to do, but Hot Toys figured it out years ago. Here, Yelena’s green vest “zips up” with the magic of magnets.

Vested Interest II

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

The magnets allow the vest to be posed open, all without having to deal with buttons or velcro or all the other weird crap lesser action figures usually use.

Ahead of the Curve

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Here, you see Yelena wielding her baton in its separated, flexible mode, allowing the spy to use them like ersatz nunchakus.

Such a Poser

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Just a better view of the same.

Fight Night

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Yelena’s always ready to wield her knives, courtesy of the easy-to-reach holster of three located on her left thigh. On her right thigh is located the holster for her gun, which as you’ve seen previously is removable.

Fore!

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

You’ve seen the curvy half-staff sticks, now enjoy the full staff in all its lengthy, rigid glory!

Staff Meeting

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

And here’s the two straightened half-staffs. to be clear: Yelena comes with one full-length staff, these two batons, and two curved batons, for five accessories total.

Hot Pockets

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Strong pocket game.

Stick It to ‘Em

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Hot Pockets II

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

The Right Tools for the Job

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Other than her various weapons, Yelena here comes with 10 extra hands, the usual posing stand, and a pilot headset so she can shout dry, yet hilarious quips at her older sister. You can pre-order her here for $US270 (AU$367) from Sideshow Toys, but it’ll be a full year at least before she arrives at your door. Also, in case you missed it, Hot Toys also recently revealed a Loki and Sylvie…