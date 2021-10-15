Will Apple Launch the New MacBook Pro Range Next Week?

It’s no secret that Apple has been developing two new MacBook Pro models, but the secret has been when they’ll land. Apple this week announced it will be holding its Unleashed event next Tuesday, and the Twittersphere has labelled it ‘the MacBook event’. We don’t think they’re wrong, so we’ve compiled a little bit of an ‘everything we know’ to get you pumped.

This article has been updated with further information since it was first published.

Following the success of the new M1 MacBook Pro back in November 2020, everyone has been eagerly anticipating the release of the next model, which is expected to have the biggest overhaul we’ve seen since 2016.

So what do we know about the exciting new release so far? Well, thanks to a number of leaks, we actually know a fair bit about the new MacBook Pro models.

MacBook Pro Production Is Go

A report from DigiTimes back in August told us the 2021 MacBook Pro had entered mass production, with 600,000-800,000 units to arrive before the end of November. Let’s just hope the global chip crunch doesn’t affect the MacBook Pro like it reportedly has the iPhone 13.

Design

Apple is expected to release the new MacBook Pro in a 14- and 16-inch model, which will replace the 13.3-inch and 16-inch models we have currently.

For the 14-inch model, the device itself will likely remain a similar size to the current 13.3-inch version, but with a significant screen increase, thanks to a reduction in the top and side bezels.

Both models will likely feature some significant design changes as well, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming we will see a flat-edged design instead of the current curved look. Kuo claims this will look “similar to the iPhone 12”. (Which we all know has now been superseded by the spectacular iPhone 13).

Upgraded Webcam

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that a 720p webcam simply doesn’t cut it anymore. When you’re working from home and the idea of a Zoom meeting feels more normal than catching up with your friends at a local cafe, a high-quality webcam is a non-negotiable. And thankfully, we reckon Apple has listened to this.

The upcoming MacBook Pro models will reportedly include a 1080p webcam, which is a significant upgrade from the 720p option we’ve been given with the current MacBook Pro.

No Touch Bar On The MacBook Pro

The last time we saw a major MacBook upgrade was in 2016 when Apple gave us the Touch Bar, but it looks like it has already decided to axe the feature in this year’s redesign. Yep, the removal of Apple’s much-maligned Touch Bar is something the majority of you wanted gone.

This was actually kinda confirmed in stolen schematics leaked in a ransomware attack earlier this year.

Ports! Lots Of Ports!

If you’ve purchased a MacBook since 2016, you’ve probably spent a fair bit of time screaming about the severe lack of ports.

While recent models have had as little as two USB-C ports (one of which is used for charging the device) and a 3.5mm headphone jack, MacBook lovers can rest assured that Apple is finally giving us back at least some of the ports they’ve stolen in recent updates.

A built-in SD card reader AND a dedicated HDMI port are also expected to feature on the new Pros. Can I get a hell yeah? (HELL YEAH!)

MagSafe Chargers Are Back

In news that has me particularly excited, Apple is reportedly set to bring back the MagSafe charger.

For years, Apple blessed us with a charger that would magnetically disconnect if you tugged too hard on the cable. I simply cannot stress just how many times this has saved me from sending my MacBook flying across the room when I trip over the cable. But during 2016’s big redesign, this was traded out for a USB-C charger. Ugh.

Thankfully, Apple has finally decided that USB-C chargers are very, very dumb and will reportedly bring back the beloved MagSafe charger this year. Thank the lord!

M1X Chip

Apple is yet to officially confirm it (they’re always yet to confirm it, let’s be honest) but all signs point to the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros being the first devices to be fitted with the coveted M1X chip.

We’re expecting Apple to announce during Unleashed the M1X chip featuring a 10-core CPU that will offer improved performance compared to the standard M1 processor available in the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air released last year.

This is critical, because Apple typically targets its larger MacBook Pros at creative professionals, and the added performance would be essential to delivering the kind of horsepower people in those fields often demand.

Apple M1X: -12 Cores. – 8 performance cores. – 4 high efficiency cores. – Coming first on a MacBook Pro

16” unveiling as a press release. – According to a source who used a prototype, “if you think M1 is fast, you haven’t seen M1X”. -Name isn’t final though. pic.twitter.com/tpBhXpDCad — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 22, 2020

Mac Mini

There’s also a chance (a teeny tiny chance) we could see a redesigned and more powerful version of the Mac Mini featuring the M1X chip and some additional USB ports, which would provide a better middle ground between the base Mac Mini and the super expensive Mac Pro desktop.

MacBook Pro Release Date

We have no official word on a release date just yet, but Apple Unleashed is only a week away. It will be live via apple.com and the Apple TV app on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 am PT.

In Australian time zones (because we currently have five of them) this translates to:

AEDT (NSW, VIC, TAS): 4:00 am Tuesday

(NSW, VIC, TAS): ACDT (SA): 3:30 am Tuesday

(SA): AEST (QLD): 3:00 am Tuesday

(QLD): ACST (NT): 2:30 am Tuesday

(NT): AWST (WA): 1:00 am Tuesday

That’s what we know (for now), so stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll have detail on everything MacBook (and more) by the time you wake up on Tuesday.