Loki and Sylvie Look Deep Into Each Other’s Souls in Their New Hot Toys Figures

Hot Toys has revealed its uncanny action figures of the two true stars of Marvel and Disney+’s Loki TV series: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). But if you’ve seen the show, you know she’s a variant of Loki just like the Cosmic Cube-stealing version from Avengers: Endgame, so she’s earned the name of the Norse goddess of mischief at least as much as that alligator. Anyway, want to see some phenomenal recreations of Hiddleston and Di Martino in toy form?

Enchanting

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Are her magic, mind-enchanting alternate hands enough to persuade you to spend several hundred dollars on this 12-inch action figure? If not, don’t worry — there’s plenty more.

Life Jacket

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

This toy’s jacket looks warmer and better made than the one I, a living human being, own.

Blow the Horns

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Hot Toys even got Sylvie’s broken headpiece horn correct, because of course it did. And, as usual, it’s an incredible likeness of actor Sophia Di Martino.

Hoodwinked

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Again — this toy has better clothes than I do.

Time Enough

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Sylvie comes with her sword, a TVA pruning staff with two different ends to represent its active and inactive modes, the aforementioned magic effects, and a TemPad. But I think the time door backdrop for her posing stand and the reset charge accessory are the neatest add-ons, especially since the latter comes with that cool resetting “puddle” effect.

Gettin’ Loki

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

This image doesn’t look at all like Loki is flipping his daggers (which the actor admitted he improvised in Thor: Ragnarok and got on the first try); instead, it looks like he’s carelessly tossed them in the air and is about to receive the business end of a blade in his left arm. Still, excellent figure, and I refuse to comment on his slacks and shoes.

Beginner’s Loki

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

The likeness of Tom Hiddleston seems to be sporting a little extra forehead from his other Hot Toys counterparts, to say nothing of the real thing. Still…

Loki’n Good

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

…damn.

Lokinto My Eyes

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Admittedly, I hate it when toys can look directly into my soul.

Time Flies

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Hell yeah, Loki comes with Miss Minutes and her… machine? Primitive computer? Whatever. Actually. Loki comes with two Miss Minutes figures, the one you see above and one where she’s clearly chastising Loki.

Loki Out

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Compared to Loki — er, Sylvie, Loki’s loaded with accessories. In addition to the Miss Minutes collection, TemPad, reset charge, time door, and slightly bigger magic-casting hands, he also comes with two daggers, a flaming sword, a non-flaming battle-damaged sword, a sword holster on his back, and the Time Variance Authority collar that robs him of his powers.

Don’t Push Your Loki

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

Here’s a great, albeit subtle, example of Hot Toys’ astonishing action figure prowess — when their figures bend their legs, their pants crease in the exact same way and places that real pants do.

I Apologise for None of These Puns, By the Way

Image: Hot Toys/Marvel Studios

However, the one thing Hot Toys’ action figures cannot do is convincingly look like they’re about to kiss, because this picture is very disturbing to me. I’m sure others will take great enjoyment out of it.

The figures aren’t scheduled to arrive until the first half of 2023, so you may want to get your hands on a working TemPad. Whenever you manage to pick them up, Loki will run you $US275 ($371) while Loki — sorry, Sylvie, last time, promise — costs $US270 ($364). Honestly, a Miss Minutes figure should be worth more than five bucks by herself.