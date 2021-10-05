Logitech’s New Pop Range Has The Cutest Keyboards You’ll Ever See

It’s been a dreary few years, and we could all do with something nice. Luckily, that ‘something nice’ is right around the corner, and it comes in the form of Logitech’s brand new Pop range. If you’re looking for a spark of colour in your office or just something to brighten up your work-from-home space, you’ll want to give these gorgeous new accessories a look.

The new range comes in three colour variants: Blast Yellow (which resembles a bumblebee), Daydream Mint (featuring purples and limes) and Heartbreaker Rose (which features pinks).

You can grab a keyboard, mouse or desk mat in any colour, but your space is sure to look fab no matter what variant you choose.

The Pop keyboards are the most interesting interesting new additions in this range for a bunch of reasons, but mostly because they include rounder, spaced-out mechanical keys. The more traditional square key set up is great, but rounder keys can be fantastic for anyone with longer nails or people who enjoy a cuter aesthetic.

Keyboards should be more fun, and the Logitech Pop Keys looks like an absolute blast. It even includes swappable emoji keycaps which can be programmed via a companion app to function as emoji shortcuts for your next big banter session.

Add in the snazzy, minimalist Pop Mouse and the lovely Logitech Desk Mat, and you’ve got one adorable office setup.

The colours here are to die for, and they make for a rather fetching set. If you’re looking to fancy up your space, you can’t go wrong here.

The Logitech Pop range is now available for pre-order in Australia via EB Games and JB Hi-Fi.

The keyboard is priced at $129.95, the Pop Mouse is $49.95 and the desk mat will run you $34.95.