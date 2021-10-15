Let Kingo’s Finger Guns Point the Way to a Spate of Eternals Goodness

Sometimes it seems like millennia have passed since Marvel Studios first announced that the little-known Eternals would star in their own movie. But that movie is finally less than a month away, right around the proverbial corner — yet there’s still hyping to be done. There’s a new clip to check out, an extremely stylish guide to some of the Eternals themselves, and just a taste of star Kumail Nanjiani being awesome.

Let’s get the clip out of the way first; it’s titled “Run,” and it’s an expanded version of the scene from the trailer where the Eternals save a young kid from the Deviants:

I very much assumed the clip was titled “Run” because Ikaris (Richard Madden) or Kingo (Nanjiani) would have told that dumb kid to run, but clearly it’s referring to the super-speed of Makkari (The Walking Dead’s Lauren Ridloff), which she uses to save the kid and spirit the rest of the primitive humans under attack to safety.

Unfortunately, Makkari’s not one of the Eternals featured — yet — in these tiny, but very stylish bio vids from the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. But given that the Eternals still aren’t well known (in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the real world) you could spend your time in less productive ways. Here’s Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ajak (Salma Hayek), and Kingo:

You can head here to watch the vids for Ikaris and Thena, and then you can keep an eye out because surely Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari are on the way.

Finally, Kingo and Ajak’s alter egos were on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote the film and, uh, talk about Keanu Reeves’ arse, apparently. But they also discussed Kingo’s superpower, which as you can see in the clip up top is unquestionably finger guns, and were called such on set by director Chloé Zhao herself (it starts at 8:45 in the vid):

I’ve always known in the back of my mind that the actors playing these superheroes have to do some really goofy things to provide the footage that gets augmented with VFX to look like awesome powers. But the idea of poor Kumail Nanjiani literally pretending his hands were guns, like a child would, for the entirety of filming the movie, is absolutely next-level bonkers. It’s going to be utterly impossible for me to not think about this every single time Kingo blasts something in Eternals — and now you, too, most likely. You’re welcome! Eternals is out in theatres November 5.

