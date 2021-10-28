This Lenovo Smart Tablet and Dock Bundle Won’t Break the Bank

At this point in time, Apple has more or less become the go-to brand when it comes to tablets. While the various iPads aren’t bad products, the hefty price tags attached to them can give one pause.

If you want a tablet that’s going to be used by the entire family, dropping a few hundred dollars on a piece of hardware that’s maybe going to get knocked around a bit might be a bit hard to justify – especially if you have young kids.

If you’re looking for a budget tablet that your whole family can use, but without a big price tag that might make you wince every time you see someone casually toss it onto the couch, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus isn’t a bad choice. It’s also currently on sale for $279, down from $369 – so you can save $90.

What can the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 do?

The Lenovo M10 tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, with an octa-core processing power that can hit a clock speed of up to 2.3GHz. As its name suggests, the tablet’s screen is a full-HD (1920 x 1200) IPS display.

Depending on how you’ll be using the Smart Tab, 64GB isn’t a huge amount of storage space. However, there’s a micro SD card slot, so you’re able to expand its memory to 256GB.

This Lenovo tablet bundle also includes a smart dock, which can let you turn this tablet into the centrepiece of your home’s entertainment system. This dock has dual 3W speakers and also comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, built-in.

Right out of the box it gives you hands-free voice control, which is perfect if you want to set up this Lenovo tablet to stream music or videos while you’re doing chores around the house or preparing a meal.

You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus deal here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.