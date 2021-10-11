Leaked Listing Fully Reveals Google’s Pixel 6 a Week Ahead of Launch

We’re barely more than a week out from Google’s Pixel 6 launch event, but it seems we’re getting a huge preview of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro thanks to an online listing that looks like it was accidentally posted a bit too early.

As spotted by Evan Blass (@evleaks), UK online retailer Carphone Warehouse seems to have recently posted a detailed product listing for the Pixel 6 that may have just revealed all of the phone’s most important specs and details. Unfortunately, the screenshots of the listing are a little blurry, so let’s dive in and see what’s going on.

In addition to the custom-designed Tensor chip that Google revealed earlier this summer, the leaked listing claims the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch display with some kind of variable refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will get a larger 6.7-inch LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the display on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Both phones will also get IP68 dust and water resistance along with the use of Gorilla Glass Victus to provide added protection against drops and scratches. Without mentioning specific battery capacities, the listing also claims that the Pixel 6 will feature strong battery life that can last up to 48 hours with the Pixel’s Extreme Battery Saver mode turned on, while the new Google Tensor chip is expected to provide up to 80% better performance compared to the Pixel 5’s Snapdragon 765G chip.

And when it comes to charging, the Pixel 6 will support wired fast charging at up to 30-watts, with Google also creating a new Pixel Stand wireless charger (available separately) that supports up to 21-watt wireless charging on the Pixel 6 or 23-watt charging on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google is even including a new Titan M2 chip for improved on-device security, along with a whopping five years of security updates, which should be a very welcome change for anyone looking to hold on to their Pixel 6 over the course of multiple years.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is that Carphone Warehouse’s leaked listing also shed some light on some new camera features that were previously only referenced in rumours. The listing specifies that the Pixel 6 will feature a 50-MP primary camera and a secondary ultra-wide cam (no mention of a specific resolution), while the Pixel 6 Pro will get the same primary and ultra-wide cams, along with a 48-MP telephoto cam with a 4x optical zoom (or up to a 20x hybrid zoom via Google’s Super Res Zoom feature).

As for the Pixel 6’s new camera abilities, there’s Face Unblur which is designed to help make sure photos of people’s faces look as sharp as possible, a new Motion Mode designed to preserve a sense of action when shooting sports or other fast-paced scenes, and even a new feature called Magic Eraser, which is designed to help you remove unwanted subjects that may have photobombed your pic.

We’ll still have to wait for Google to officially confirm all these details at the Pixel 6’s official launch next week, but it really does seem like Google is putting every new trick and feature it can into the Pixel 6, which is nice because now Samsung and Apple might have some real competition in the flagship phone space.

Stayed tuned to Gizmodo for details and coverage next week.