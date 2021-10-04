Kodiak the Eagle Has Been Captured After Week-Long Adventure in Pittsburgh

Staff at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are rejoicing following the successful recovery of Kodiak — a Steller’s sea eagle who escaped from his enclosure in late September.

“Kodiak the Steller’s Sea Eagle is home safe,” the National Aviary tweeted late yesterday evening.

What a relief.

Kody, as he’s affectionately called, escaped from his enclosure on Saturday, September 25. The Steller’s sea eagle spent his time between North Park, Riverview Park, and areas in the city’s north side, where he was spotted numerous times by the public. Indeed, the bird, with its bright yellow beak, black and white plumage, and 1.83 m-wide wingspan, stood out clearly in the urban landscape.

Update 8:15 PM: Kodiak the Steller’s Sea Eagle is home safe. The National Aviary has worked tirelessly to get Kody home safely after he got out of his habitat on September 25. — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) October 4, 2021

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched to find and recover the eagle, a species native to coastal northeastern Asia. Kody was nearly caught on Friday morning after being spotted roosting atop a tall tree. Experts set up camp below and laid out food in hopes of luring the bird, but Kodiak would have none of it, choosing instead to fly away.

Kodiak attracting attention on a Pittsburgh street. (Photo: Jared Latchaw)

On Sunday, October 3, a National Aviary team spotted Kody at a residence in Pine Township following reports of the bird loitering nearby. Using “professional falconry techniques and equipment,” the team was “able to safely retrieve Kody and bring him back home,” according to a National Aviary tweet.

A preliminary veterinary exam suggests Kody is in “excellent health and body condition.” He’s been feasting on fresh meat and resting in an area not accessible to visitors.

“The entire team at the National Aviary is extremely relieved to have Kody back, and would like to share our gratitude to the community of supporters who helped in these efforts,” the aviary tweeted.

