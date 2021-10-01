Kino Lorber Launches Free Movie Streaming Service With Dozens of Cult Classics

Film distributor Kino Lorber is launching a movie streaming service today called Kino Cult, with dozens of genre movies just in time for the spooky season. The service is completely free and supported by ads, with new titles promised each month.

The streaming service, first announced by Variety, is available at kinocult.com and there are apps available for Roku, Apple TV, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Kino Cult library includes more recent films like A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014), Let the Corpses Tan (2017), and Dogtooth (2009), as well as older classics like Black Sunday (1960), Black Sabbath (1963), Metropolis (1927), and The Asphyx (1972). The service even has classic documentaries, like the Cold War nuclear bomb film The Atomic Cafe (1982).

There’s also a fair amount of sexploitation, from Great Depression nudie films like the the shorts How to Undress and How to Take a Bath, both from 1937, to the 1964 “documentary” London in the Raw.

Screenshot: Kino Lorber

“With our vast library built over 40 years and key partner labels in many genre specialties, we have enormous potential to hyper serve genre audiences, the most passionate of all film lovers, with a selection of both new and rare films that they can’t find anywhere else, in incandescent HD,” Kino Lorber CEO Richard Lorber told Variety.

“You no longer need to live in a big city with a great repertory theatre to have access to the kind of curated cult gems we’re able to offer now for free!” Lorber continued.

Kino Lorber released a promo reel on YouTube showing off some of the films that are available.

“Kino Lorber has been steadily assembling a massive library of deliciously strange cinema, and we are delighted to unveil it in one destination,” Kino Cult curator and senior VP Bret Wood said in a statement to Variety.

“And this is only the beginning. Playfully curated and continually expanding, Kino Cult is a cinematic funhouse where both devoted genre fans and curious viewers will find the films they love, while getting the chance to expand their palettes toward something more exotic.”