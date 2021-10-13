Apple iPhone Production Impacted By Global Chip Shortage, Reports Say

The global chip shortage has been felt by almost every industry, and it appears even the most powerful are not immune and are yet to navigate how they can fully get around it. In a report from Bloomberg, it was revealed Apple is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million devices.

According to Bloomberg, Apple had expected to send through production 90 million new iPhone models in the last three months of the year. It says manufacturing partners are now being told that the production total will be lower because Broadcom and Texas Instruments are struggling to deliver enough components needed for the iPhone.

Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments. Broadcom is Apple’s wireless components supplier.

It is believed Apple has now slashed its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million iPhones.

Apple dropped four new iPhones last month: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prior to their release, we were warned the chip shortage could impact pricing, but we kind-of assumed Apple had the actual delivery of the devices sorted.

We also heard MacBook and iPad production had been impacted by the component shortages.

Supply chain disruptions in semiconductors have impacted many, and not just tech firms. Automotive and whitegoods manufacturers are also feeling the crunch. And the impacts are expected to be felt for a little while to come.

