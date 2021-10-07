It’s Possible to Charge the iPhone 13 Pro Max Faster if You Use the Right Charger

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Last month saw the launch of the iPhone 13 series, and we’ve already had people rushing in to test out the functionality of the latest iteration of Apple’s smartphones. Even though the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s charging speed is officially listed as 20 watts, it turns out that it might be possible to reach something higher, depending on the type of charge you use.

As reported by The Verge, according to a video created by YouTuber ChargerLAB, it’s possible to reach up to 27W of fast charging with the iPhone 13 Pro Max when using 30W+ chargers.

This means you can go from an empty battery to a full charge within 90 minutes. This fast charging is only available via a USB-C cable, with a charger that has a minimum speed of 30W, and, according to ChargerLAB’s comparison video, will also need to have an output of 9 volts at 3 amps.

This is a slight improvement over the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s charging speed which, according to 9to5Mac, could reach a maximum of 22W with a 30W charger.

However, the iPhone 13 can’t maintain this 27W rate for the entire time you’re charging it. According to Twitter user @duanrui1205, who ran similar charging tests, the Pro Max will allegedly maintain a 26W charge for around 27 minutes.

It should be noted that this fast charging is only available with the Pro Max model. While testing the charging ability of the other models in the iPhone 13 line, @duanrui1205 also reported that the iPhone 13 Pro caps out at 20W.

So if you’ve got another model from the iPhone 13 line, you’ll just have to make do with the standard 20W charge rate.

What can you use to fast charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Since the launch of the iPhone 12 series, Apple no longer includes power adapters with its new phones. So if you don’t already have one, you’ll need to pick one up separately.

Apple currently sells a 30W USB-C power adapter, although if you have a recent MacBook Air model, you’ll already have one on hand. If you have a recent MacBook Pro you’ll also have a 61W power adapter, which should be more than enough to reach a faster charge speed.

If you’re after a more portable battery solution, this ROMOSS USB-C portable charger has a 9V 3A output to a maximum of 45W. While you won’t get near 45W when charging your iPhone Pro Max, it should be able to hit the 27W mark.