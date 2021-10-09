I Know What You Did Last Summer’s First Clip Reminds You to Watch the Road

Two of the troubled youths of Amazon Studios’ I Know What You Did Last Summer. (Screenshot: Amazon Studios)

During New York Comic Con 2021, the cast of Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer sat down to discuss their excitement about making the 1990s slasher film franchise, adapted from Lois Duncan’s novel of the same name, into a streaming series. While the cast might have expected to spend the length of the panel in the spotlight, things took a turn toward the end as cast members from the original film made guest appearances to give their blessings to the new project.

Like the films that came before it, I Know What You Did Last Summer tells the story of a group of teenagers who wind up accidentally hitting someone with their car while out driving. In the moment, it seems like a good idea for Lennon Grant (Madison Iseman) and her friends to simply dump the dead body and swear to take the secret of what they’ve done to the grave. The following summer, though, Lennon and the others begin to realise that someone — perhaps someone among them — is ready to expose their crimes, while terrorizing them in the process.

In addition to the panel at this year’s NYCC, Amazon also dropped a new clip from I Know What You Did Last Summer that more or less shows you how everything leading to their present day mess went down.

While we as audience members know immediately “what the fuck” it is that the kids have hit, what remains to be seen is how the new show’s going to differentiate itself in order to really spook a new generation of viewers. I Know What You Did Last Summer — which is written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, and also counts horror master James Wan among its executive producers — also stars Brianne Tji, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley More, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, Brooke Bloom, Chrissie Fit, and Danielle Delaunay. The show hits Amazon Prime on October 15.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.