Hulu’s New Hellraiser Movie Announces Its Pinhead — With a Twist

Fiends, we officially have a new Pinhead. And who’ll be taking on the iconic horror character is a big surprise.

Stepping into the role Doug Bradley embodied in the cult-beloved Hellraiser films, starting with writer-director Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic, will be Jamie Clayton (Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q). While Pinhead was always, shall we say, a bit androgynous, this marks the first time the Cenobite leader will be played by a woman. According to a press release, the film — which is being made for Hulu and is directed by David Bruckner (The Night House) from a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, and a story by David S. Goyer — has just wrapped production. The rest of the cast includes Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Drew Starkey, Adam Faison, Aoife Hinds, and Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049). Described as a “loyal, yet evolved re-imagining” of the 1987 film, it counts Barker among its producers.

Speaking of Barker, he sounds highly excited for this new take on his creation. “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before,” he said. “This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original even as they revolutionise it for a new generation.” Bruckner, obviously, is pleased to have this stamp of approval. “It’s been such an honour to have Clive onboard to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago,” the director said. “Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we’re aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.”

Hellraiser will bring its puzzle box of terrors to Hulu in the U.S. sometime next year, which fittingly marks the 35th anniversary of the first film’s release.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.