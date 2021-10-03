HBO’s True Blood Looks Back at Itself With a Rewatch Podcast

When True Blood first hit HBO in 2008, it came at just the right time. The adaptation of Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries featured vampires and werewolves being sexy in Louisiana and was an extremely easy sell at the time. It’s hard to say if it was actually good, but it was certainly watchable enough for seven seasons. Plus, without it, we wouldn’t have discovered just how versatile Joe Manganiello is.

Now, HBO hopes you’ll feel like watching it again with some old friends. HBO Max is launching a podcast series for True Blood called Truest Blood that’ll serve as a rewatch for the entire series from beginning to end. Per Deadline, cast members Kristin Bauer van Straten and Deborah Ann Woll, who played respective vampires Pam De Beaufort and Jessica Hamby, will serve as hosts. The audio series will launch on Max and other podcast platforms.

Podcasts are a thing that Max is trying to get into with either rewatches of beloved originals like Band of Brothers or audio fiction for Batman and movie clubs. Given how dicey it can be to rewind on the HBO Max app, it may be best to hit up those other platforms to give this a listen. If you like the show, it should be a fun nostalgia trip as the pair bring guests on to recap the show, answer questions from fans, and talk about their time on set.

The True Blood podcast comes following the news late last year that the series would be rebooted for Max. Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner are teaming up on the reboot, while original series creator Alan Ball serves as executive producer.

Truest Blood is expected to hit HBO Max and other podcast platforms “soon.”