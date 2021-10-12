Hardcore Tesla Fans Did A Lot Of Weird, Joyless-Seeming Driving So They Can Get The New FSD Beta

I have to give Tesla credit where credit is due: it manages to keep creating strange, fascinating situations that never really occurred in the automotive industry before. This past weekend, thanks to some tweets from Tesla big chief Elon Musk, many, many Tesla owners were convinced to drive thousands of miles in short periods while being judged by a “safety score” algorithm that really isn’t based on genuinely safe driving, all in order to be chosen to do free software beta testing for a for-profit company. None of this seems fun to me.

The software in question was Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta 10.2, what is likely to be an impressive bit of camera-based semi-automated driving software that is not “full self driving” and requires constant driver attention, just so we’re clear.

In order to qualify to be able to download this still-unfinished software, Tesla owners must have opted into a program that monitors their driving habits and assigns them a score, 0 to 100, based on what the algorithm considers “safe” driving, which doesn’t necessarily line up with what “safe” is for the real world.

Sure, the algorithm rewards smooth, consistent, careful driving, all of which is good, but it also penalizes heavily for what it considers to be hard braking or aggressive turning, either of which may be required by a driver in reality to avoid an unsafe situation. It’s a very artificial sort of driving, and if drivers are driving to please an algorithm over the demands of the situation around them, that’s not great.

For many devout Tesla fans, though, getting early access to that beta is a Big Deal, and so they needed to get perfect scores of 100 to do so, which resulted in many Tesla owners doing an awful lot of unnecessary and often, frankly weird extra driving in order to sort of game the system to get that coveted 100.

Here’s an example of a Tesla YouTuber who was actually driving around and around a traffic circle in order to try and get his score from a 99 to a 100:

Look, I’m never going to dissuade people from whatever recreational driving you want to do, because I believe in the therapeutic power of a good drive. Looking at what ambitious Tesla owners were posting on social media, though, I’m not so sure any of this was fun for the people who willingly did it.

In fact, it looks like it was often pretty miserable.

That YouTuber’s wife compared the situation to a hypothetical Black Mirror episode, where people are fooled into doing all sorts of absurd driving just to train some unseen AI; she’s got a point, there.

Here’s a little sampling of some of the tweets from Tesla owners working hard to get that perfect score:

someone drove 800 miles this weekend just for safety score and made it to 100 ???? hope they actually get the beta tonight @elonmusk — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) October 11, 2021

The beta was delayed until Sunday night, from an original plan of Friday at midnight. That story about someone driving 1,287 km is just one of many, a process that at least some owners found to be a good purity test for other owners:

It was the final test to filter out weak ones & give the last chance for the determined ones ❤️ — Chansoo Byeon (@ByeonChansoo) October 11, 2021

Here’s a dude who made it after driving 879 km between Wednesday and Saturday night:

I drove 546 miles since Wednesday to finally get from 99 to 100 Saturday night. Maybe they'll let late 100's in since the release was delayed ????. If not at least I should be well positioned for the next release ????‍♂️. (Daily commute is 17 miles round trip) pic.twitter.com/lodnkeD9VR — Mat Miller (@matdmiller) October 11, 2021

… and here’s a 700 miler, between Thursday and Friday, but who is sadly still stuck on 99:

I drove close to 700 between Thursday and Friday, got my score from 98 to a 99. — Aaron M. (@amcfarla) October 11, 2021

Here is another person stuck at 99, but only did 322 km on a loop road around Memphis! What kind of hustle is that?

I just drove 200 miles aimlessly just to get to 100 from 99 that too on loop road around Memphis. No dings but still overall score is 99. Most unfortunate — Ram Garudadhri (@GarudadhriRam) October 11, 2021

Now this dude, this is serious business: 2,000 claimed miles, with 500 over the weekend:

Not quite, but ~500 this weekend yes ???? 2k miles total 2 – 97

1 – 98

2 – 99

10 – 100 (at least 1500 miles @ 100) — ⚡⚡????????Theodore *100* Cruisavelt ????????⚡⚡ (@PJWheeler83) October 11, 2021

This efficient fellow drove 483 km in four and a half hours to get to 100:

I did 300 in 4.5 hours Friday night to get to a 100. ???? Haven’t driven since. — Erik Hendrix (@Erik2be) October 11, 2021

This guy ran, essentially, those 644 km for three days, for a total of 1,322 km:

I drove 1200 last three days. — ???? Thomas Broadfoot ????????⬆️???????? (@thomasbroadfoot) October 11, 2021

And here we have another almost 1,200-miler, over a 30-hour period, and finally reached his goal. This one even includes a screenshot of the Daily Details screen that shows 1,283 km driven. Holy crap:

Did 1185 miles over 30 hours and got 100 lol pic.twitter.com/juM2TDFxi3 — bandla (@bandla25) October 11, 2021

And look at this poor bastard: stuck at 99, after driving 1,644 km since, as he said “yesterday.” That’s, 1,400 claimed miles through four states, and the perhaps less believable claim that it was a “fun drive.”

I’m already at over 1400 miles since yesterday and have a slim chance of moving off 99. Fun drive at least. WY/UT/NV/NorCal. — Andrew Hall (@afhallmd) October 11, 2021

You know, fun like a long-arse road trip where you’re never really relaxed because you’re chasing some number on an algorithm that’s judging your every move. All the fun of constant monitoring and nonstop pressure? Holy shit, that sounds like Mardi Gras and first-month-of-dating-sex all rolled up into one big gumdrop.

Interestingly, some people got better scores when not using their current version of FSD software:

The long ones like this killed ne. That was all on FSD, but counted against me. pic.twitter.com/DRfLmQxms1 — Tubze (@Tubze) October 11, 2021

..then, when the human (I assume) owner drove:

This is all me driving. pic.twitter.com/WGqdjJ3l4i — Tubze (@Tubze) October 11, 2021

Here’s a few other high-miler masochists:

I drove 1300 miles on a road trip this weekend. Got my 100, didn’t get the update and haven’t received an email. — The NainRouge (@TheNainRouge) October 11, 2021

An awful lot of frankly needless driving has been going on over the past week or so, with thousands and thousands of miles of pointless loops and bleary-eyed, tense trips to please a computer.

Again, I’m all for recreational driving, but nothing about this seems recreational, and energy all comes from somewhere, so it’s also a bit of a hypocritical choice for a company so allegedly dedicated to reducing wasted energy, and that’s not even mentioning any number of other issues brought up by a carmaker incentivising massive amounts of unnecessary, high-pressure travel in a limited span of time, a situation that I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of before.

The outsider’s view of all this isn’t lost on all Tesla fans, luckily:

I hope @Tesla learns from this feedback, improves it, and those of us that have made changes to our driving can go back to our normal and honestly safer versions of driving. — Jason (@Force_Almighty) October 11, 2021

This dude is absolutely correct: This “test period” is not promoting safer driving. People are adapting their normal, safe driving practices to meet the demands or even game the algorithm of the Safety Score, and it doesn’t seem like a good, sustainable path forward.

From what I’ve heard about beta 10.2 so far, the driver monitoring is stricter, so that’s good, but I haven’t seen or heard enough feedback about the overall experience (I mean, it’s not even been out a full day) so I can’t comment on that.

Maybe this was some secret deal with Big Tire and Big Drive-Through to get a lot of people making long, pointless road trips in a short period of time. If that proves to be the case, well played, fellas. Well played.