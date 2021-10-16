Gwendoline Christie Looks Hellishly Cool as Lucifer in DC’s Sandman

We finally have our first look at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer as she’ll appear on Netflix’s The Sandman, and she’s looking decidedly more glam — and certainly more menacing — than she did in her breakthrough role as Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones. But we love Christie in anything, to tell the truth, and we are here for this perfect bit of Neil Gaiman-adjacent casting.

Here’s a full look at the character poster, released today as part of DC Fandome:

Image: Warner Bros. Television

Here’s a second poster, without Christie but featuring Lucifer’s black wings and a re-iteration of that warning not to mess ‘round with the ruler of Hell.

Image: Warner Bros. Television

The rest of The Sandman’s impressive ensemble cast includes Tom Sturridge as Dream; Mason Alexander Park as Desire; Donna Preston as Desire’s twin, Despair; Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne; Christie’s Game of Thrones co-star Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess; Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthean; Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain; Asim Chaudhry as Abel; Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine; Joely Richardson and Niamh Walsh as the older and younger versions of Ethel Cripps; David Thewlis as John Dee; Kyo Ra as Rose Walker; Stephen Fry as Gilbert; Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall; Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid; and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven. Whew!

So far there’s no word on when we can expect The Sandman’s arrival on Netflix, though it won’t be until 2022 at the very earliest, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted when we learn more. How do you like the look of Christie as Lucifer, and what are you most looking forward to about this latest Neil Gaiman adaptation?