The Pixel 6 And 6 Pro: Here’s What To Expect From Google

Speculation has been mounting for months over what we can expect to see from Google and its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones, and as of last week, most of the detail had made its way onto the easy-to-access parts of the internet.

This article was first published on May 21. It has since been updated with current information.

While we kind of already know what’s coming with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google is going to fill in a lot of the blanks a week from Wednesday when it officially launches these two devices. But here’s what we know so far.

Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Leaks

Thanks to OnLeaks, who revealed his insights to Digit.In, we got a glimpse of the phone’s renders earlier this year. Which got us absolutely keen, the pics were beautiful.

The company has totally resigned the look and feel of the phone, but dual-tones still sees Google remain on-brand with these devices.

Google has since given us proper promo pics.

Back in August, Google shared some details about the Pixel 6, but so far has kept pretty quiet about its price tag. New rumours suggest the Pixel 6 might not be quite as expensive as some have feared.

But we now have a bit of an idea, thanks to German retailer Mediamarkt.

Mediamarkt jumped the gun last week, giving us a starting point for pricing.

Seems like the German Retailer "Mediamarkt" spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Pricing

Mediamarkt has the Pixel 6 listed for €649, which is about $1,027. The Pixel 6 is expected to go on sale in Germany on October 28, which falls in line with the rumours we’ve heard so far.

The German retailer seems to have the same intel as others, who suggest the Pixel 6 Pro could be around $1,400-$1,500 in Australia.

So I got $749 for the Pixel 6 base model from my sources while the Pixel 6 Pro could be $1049/1099. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 29, 2021

Pixel 6 And 6 Pro Specs

The Pixel 6 will have 128GB of storage (rumoured there will also be a 256GB option), 8GB of RAM, 4620mAh battery, a 6.4-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-MP ultra-wide camera. Its expected size is 158.6mm x 74.8mm.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have 128GB of storage (also rumoured there will also be a 256GB option), 12GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-MP ultra-wide camera and a 48-MP telephoto camera. Its expected size is 163.9mm x 75.8mm – making the Pixel 6 Pro the largest Pixel to date.

Both devices will have in-display fingerprint and facial recognition. Both displays will be AMOLED but the Pixel 6 will include a 90Hz refresh rate panel, while the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to boast a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

So Which One Do I Get?

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both cater to whatever you’re going to be using a phone for.

Want a great everyday phone that goes the distance and still has a good camera? The Pixel 6 is for you.

Want a slightly larger device that has a better camera? Then you might find the 6 Pro is better suited to your needs (or wants, let’s be real).

When Will They Go On Sale?

We don’t know. Based on the gap between the launch and sale dates for the previous Pixels, we still don’t know. Could be a week, a few weeks or even a month after launch.

The Pixel 5 was officially available on October 15, 2020 and the Pixel 4 dropped just a week later on October 24. By this logic, we should expect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in mid to late October. Mediamarkt does have October 28 listed.

Is There Anything Left to Find Out?

Well, we’re about to see: Google will be taking the wraps off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 20 at 4:00 am AEDT. But there’s going to be a little bit more than just phones unveiled.

While the main highlight of the show will be Google’s new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, along with Google’s new custom-designed Tensor chip, which Gizmodo got a preview of earlier this summer. Between Google’s new SoC and the Pixel 6’s updated design and features, Google will almost certainly put a big emphasis on the power of AI and machine learning during the event, and how those things will play a big part in unlocking new capabilities on Google’s upcoming flagship phones.

Google is also rumoured to be launching a foldable phone, codenamed ‘Passport’.

Rumours indicate that the Pixel Fold will be released before the end of 2021, so whether it’s revealed at next Wednesday’s Pixel event or later in the year we could be seeing it very soon.

We’ll know everything by the time you wake up on October 20, so join us back here for all the official details.