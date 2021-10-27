Your Google Search Habits Made Alphabet Billions Of Dollars Last Quarter

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is the latest tech giant to release its financial results this week. And just like everyone’s favourite* tech company Facebook, Alphabet generated an incredible amount of revenue in just three months.
Yesterday we reported Facebook booked $US29 billion ($39 billion) in revenue in the third quarter. Well Alphabet did a tiny bit better – the company that gives the majority of us our information booked a whopping $US65 billion (around $88 billion) in revenue for the months of July, August and September.
After operation costs and some taxes, Alphabet reports income as $US18.9 billion (that’s still over $25 billion). (!!!)
So what made Alphabet all the revenue?
Search, mostly. It’s to thank for over $50 billion in revenue. This is a massive pool, however, which has a bunch of puzzle pieces (read: advertising) that are all dependent on people using Search.
YouTube ads generated just over $9.5 billion in revenue and Alphabet’s Google Cloud biz brought in around $6.5 billion.
In its results, Alphabet lists ‘APAC revenues’ as a little over $14 billion. The last report available for Australian-specific financial stats, however, was for 2020. During that year, Google (which doesn’t operate as Alphabet down under) took in more than $5 billion from advertisers and corporate customers in Australia.
Google has been trying to brand itself as an AI-first company (you can see this focus in the company’s latest Pixel 6 phones). And the company’s CEO, when delivering the financial results, thanked this focus.
“Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company. This quarter’s results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners … and as the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our Cloud services are helping organisations collaborate and stay secure,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.