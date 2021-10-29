The Internet Reacts To Facebook Going Meta

Facebook is now Meta, just like Google gave itself a parent company in Alphabet. Meta will be an umbrella of services offered, and it looks like there’ll be a big focus on virtual and mixed-reality worlds.

But as we were compiling you a list of the internet’s reaction to the insanity, mostly from Twitter, the old Facebook account decided it was only going to allow approved Twitter accounts to stalk its account (this happened at around 12:48 pm AEDT). How bizarre.

Of course it’s all a bit silly, and who knows how this whole Meta thing will turn out, but there ain’t nothin’ wrong with having a bit of a laugh about it. We’ll update this post as we see more takes.

In case you missed it (and no this isn’t a joke, despite it appearing like one).

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

Wendy’s got in on the action, and it looks like it followed through on Twitter at least…

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

A bit of lore is building around the origin of Facebook as a Hot or Not site…

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Oh dang, Dare’s right…

FAANG is now MANGA — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) October 28, 2021

Let me try one…

The origin of ‘Meta’ is now understood…

facebook got bought out by metamucil — sartoshi (@sartoshi_nft) October 28, 2021

Even AOC was getting Meta mad…

And because we can’t resist getting in on the action…

Not incorrect…

It's called Meta because we've never Meta worse idea. BOOM got 'em. — John ‘Hardcoded strings’ Epler (@eplerjc) October 28, 2021

Oooft…

META because MAGA was taken, apparently. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 28, 2021

Yikes…

Facebook just changed its name to Meta. M = Manipulative

E = Election

T = Tampering

A = Apparatus pic.twitter.com/a6AELS5AeK — Vibintha Abishek (@VB_Abishek) October 28, 2021

I mean, this list could be endless…

Reject Meta

Embrace dairy pic.twitter.com/6tfbKProTY — Imgur (@imgur) October 28, 2021

One of the many phallic ‘fixes’…

The meta-verse is going to be wild >:) pic.twitter.com/YrxDAs6ldZ — DUKE 🙂 (@chadsgx) October 28, 2021

Not incorrect…

"And it was on that day that 'that's so meta' went from being an interesting observation to a devastating insult." — Hank Green (@hankgreen) October 28, 2021

It’s important to not forget what’s been giving Facebook a lot of attention of late…