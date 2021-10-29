The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Internet Reacts To Facebook Going Meta

Junglist

Published 29 mins ago: October 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:facebook
meta
The Internet Reacts To Facebook Going Meta
Image: Getty

Facebook is now Meta, just like Google gave itself a parent company in Alphabet. Meta will be an umbrella of services offered, and it looks like there’ll be a big focus on virtual and mixed-reality worlds.

But as we were compiling you a list of the internet’s reaction to the insanity, mostly from Twitter, the old Facebook account decided it was only going to allow approved Twitter accounts to stalk its account (this happened at around 12:48 pm AEDT). How bizarre.

Of course it’s all a bit silly, and who knows how this whole Meta thing will turn out, but there ain’t nothin’ wrong with having a bit of a laugh about it. We’ll update this post as we see more takes.

In case you missed it (and no this isn’t a joke, despite it appearing like one).

Wendy’s got in on the action, and it looks like it followed through on Twitter at least…

A bit of lore is building around the origin of Facebook as a Hot or Not site…

Oh dang, Dare’s right…

Let me try one…

Two astronauts look at the Earth. One says Wait, it's all a Snow Crash fantasy? The other says, Always has been.

The origin of ‘Meta’ is now understood…

Even AOC was getting Meta mad…

A tweet from AOC says - Meta as in "we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society... for profit!"

And because we can’t resist getting in on the action…

Not incorrect…

Oooft…

Yikes…

I mean, this list could be endless…

One of the many phallic ‘fixes’…

Not incorrect…

It’s important to not forget what’s been giving Facebook a lot of attention of late…

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Junglist

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.