While You Wait for Facebook to Return Have a Laugh at These Memes

You may have noticed earlier today that Facebook went down in a major worldwide outage. Unfortunately, a fair few sites including Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp sit under the Facebook umbrella, meaning they were also impacted.

It’s just one of many online service outages we’ve had recently and it follows an annoying breakdown from Slack late last week.

Naturally, whenever something on the internet goes down, the internet has something to say about it and we’ve been blessed with plenty of memes, jokes and opinions.

Service is currently being restored to users worldwide which means, eventually, all we’ll have to mark this Facebook outage are the memes. Here are some of the best.

The best memes from today’s Facebook and Instagram outage

Following the outage of two major social media sites, everyone jumped ship to the next best solution: Twitter.

whatsApp down The whole world to Twitter:#InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/istPYPzSa3 — Yashfa (@_yashfa) October 4, 2021

This included Facebook itself, which had to do the walk of shame over to Twitter to communicate the outage.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Twitter’s response absolutely revelled in the fact its competitors were out of action. It’s also why all the memes we found are from Twitter.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The tweet quickly gained 2.7 million likes and earned ironic responses from the company accounts of WhatsApp and Instagram.

Plenty of long-time Twitter uses were also smug in the fact other platforms were down.

Twitter active users after finding out Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down ????#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/PtYd7zX8nP — Those Waakye Thoughts ???? (@EllarhD) October 4, 2021

Netflix jumped on the outage with an accurate meme from the series everyone is talking about, Squid Game.

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

In fact, there were Squid Game memes aplenty.

Twitter before welcoming everyone from the Facebook/IG crash vs. Twitter after welcoming LITERALLY EVERYONE from the Facebook/IG crash.#facebookdown #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/AjQbtKuXDs — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 4, 2021

Twitter also became the place to check that it wasn’t just you who was having issues with Facebook and Insta.

Everyone's having an emergency meeting at Twitter right now since FB and IG are down. ???? pic.twitter.com/2QBagvr4Nz — ❄ AKIRA⁷ ❄ (@THEWANNAITE) October 4, 2021

Me apologising to my WiFi network after blaming it for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage ????#facebookdown #instagramdisabled pic.twitter.com/zWomrc5aGN — Iduzzel (@iduzzel) October 4, 2021

We also have to give props to Twitter for literally holding the internet together right now.

Don’t forget that Facebook going down also meant Oculus went down with it.

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

Some people embraced the fact Facebook was down and were hopeful it would never return, Edward Snowden included.

Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place. #facebookdown — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 4, 2021

As for why this happened in the first place, we still don’t know. But it surely couldn’t have anything to do with this, right?

So the day after a big and important interview about Facebook occurs, the internet is talking about Facebook's outage and routing problems and not about the whistleblower and the company's failure to police hate speech and misinformation. — Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) October 4, 2021

In the meantime, here’s one for all of us while we wait for everything to return to normal.

Good luck on your Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram-less journeys, friends.