Facebook and Instagram Are Down for Some Users, Again

In what appears to be another major outage for Facebook, thousands of its users are reporting problems on Friday afternoon. This would be the second time in a week that the world’s biggest social network hasn’t been able to keep its shit together.

At the moment, DownDetector shows Facebook and Instagram seem to be having the most trouble with about 34,000 users filing reports that the latter platform is down in the last hour. WhatsApp and Messenger are also experiencing an uptick in incident reports.

As they did on Monday, Facebook users took to Twitter to voice their frustration (relief?) that they can’t get their hungry eyeballs on some posts.

The companies services appear to be working for most Gizmodo staffers but at least one West Coast-based staffer found Instagram to be inaccessible.

Facebook did not immediately respond to our request for comment and we’ll update this post when they do.

This is a developing story…