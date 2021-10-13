Even the Goddamn Star Wars Hotel Is Getting a Comic

From the makers of Star Wars: The Theme Park: The Comic Book, now comes Star Wars: The Theme Park: The Hotel: The Comic Book!

Yes, the ludicrously expensive Star Wars cosplay experience known as the Galactic Starcruiser, the hotel coming soon to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (a.k.a the Black Spire outpost on the planet Batuu) area of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is also getting a comic book series from Marvel. Titled Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: Halcyon Legacy, the comic will detail the rich history of the Halcyon, because of course it has one. And it’s a long history, too.

Halcyon Legacy #1’s cover art by E.M. Gist. (Image: Marvel/Lucasfilm)

That’s Burryaga the Wookiee Jedi on the comic’s first cover, and if you’re thinking, “Hey, I thought Burryaga was part of The High Republic series which takes place hundreds of years before the original Star Wars trilogy,” and then followed up that thought by remembering, “Wait, isn’t the Galaxy’s Edge park supposed to be set in-between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker?” then you are correct on both counts. Apparently, the Halcyon is a very old starcruiser, which strikes me as odd given how frequently and consistently starships were updated during the events of the Skywalker saga. Sure, the canon says there was a Jedi training ship called the Crucible that was in operation for hundreds of years, but it was just used for ferrying Younglings around. The Halcyon, on the other hand, has seen some action according to the comic’s official synopsis:

“THE VOYAGES OF THE GREATEST OF ALL-STAR CRUISERS!

“As the legendary HALCYON embarks on a momentous…cruise, the ship heads toward a confrontation with THE FIRST ORDER!

“But what secret from THE HIGH REPUBLIC ERA can help the passengers and crew all these years later?

“And how did JEDI NIBS and BURRY fend off a NIHIL attack on one of the ship’s first ever voyages?”

Basically, I’m thinking the Halcyon is secretly a near-derelict deathtrap one errant laser away from exploding in the vacuum of space at any moment. Which makes the price tag even more absurd.

Written by Ethan Sacks and with art from Will Sliney, who also did the Galaxy’s Edge comic together, the five-issue Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: Halcyon Legacy miniseries will arrive next year, as will the hotel itself.

[Via StarWars.com]